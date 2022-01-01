Tofu salad in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve tofu salad
More about Momiji
SUSHI
Momiji
1522 12th Ave, Seattle
|Tofu Salad
|$13.00
tofu, micro greens, red onion, tosaka seaweed & a plum paste, mustard soy, yuzu ponzu & wasabi aioli dressing
** Not vegetarian
More about Ba Bar - University Village
NOODLES
Ba Bar - University Village
2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE
|Tofu, Seaweed & Cabbage Salad
|$12.00
Pressed Northwest Tofu, seaweed, cabbage, rau răm, banana flower, tofu cracker, sesame, red onion, chao & tamari vinaigrette.
More about Momiji SLU
SUSHI
Momiji SLU
731 Bell Street, Seattle
More about Ba Bar - Capitol Hill
PASTRY
Ba Bar - Capitol Hill
550 12TH AVE, Seattle
|Tofu, Seaweed & Cabbage salad
|$12.00
Pressed Northwest Tofu, seaweed, cabbage, rau răm, banana flower, tofu cracker, sesame, red onion, chao & tamari vinaigrette.
More about Marination
Marination
2000 6th Avenue, Seattle
|Sexy Tofu Taco Salad
|$10.50
Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom.
*may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*
|Vegan Tofu Taco Salad
Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of vegan tofu taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom.
*may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*
More about Marination ma kai
Marination ma kai
1660 Harbor Avenue Southwest, Seattle
|Gluten Free/Vegan Tofu Taco Salad
|$10.50
Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of gluten free taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom.
*may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*
More about Ba Bar - South Lake Union
SOUPS • PHO
Ba Bar - South Lake Union
500 Terry Ave N, Seattle
|Tofu, Seaweed & Cabbage salad
|$12.00
Pressed Northwest Tofu, seaweed, cabbage, rau răm, banana flower, tofu cracker, sesame, red onion, chao & tamari vinaigrette.
More about Nana's Green Tea
ICE CREAM • CURRY
Nana's Green Tea
1007 Stewart St, Seattle
|Tofu Salad
|$9.00
soft tofu, salad greens, seaweed, cucumber, Japanese-style wafu dressing
*dressing contains gluten
*VEGAN