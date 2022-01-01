Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tofu salad in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve tofu salad

Momiji image

SUSHI

Momiji

1522 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2985 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tofu Salad$13.00
tofu, micro greens, red onion, tosaka seaweed & a plum paste, mustard soy, yuzu ponzu & wasabi aioli dressing
** Not vegetarian
More about Momiji
Item pic

NOODLES

Ba Bar - University Village

2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE

Avg 3.9 (1057 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tofu, Seaweed & Cabbage Salad$12.00
Pressed Northwest Tofu, seaweed, cabbage, rau răm, banana flower, tofu cracker, sesame, red onion, chao & tamari vinaigrette.
Tofu, Seaweed & Cabbage salad$12.00
Pressed Northwest Tofu, seaweed, cabbage, rau răm, banana flower, tofu cracker, sesame, red onion, chao & tamari vinaigrette.
More about Ba Bar - University Village
Momiji SLU image

SUSHI

Momiji SLU

731 Bell Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tofu Salad$13.00
tofu, micro greens, red onion, tosaka seaweed & a plum paste, mustard soy, yuzu ponzu & wasabi aioli dressing
** Not vegetarian
More about Momiji SLU
Item pic

PASTRY

Ba Bar - Capitol Hill

550 12TH AVE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (4837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tofu, Seaweed & Cabbage salad$12.00
Pressed Northwest Tofu, seaweed, cabbage, rau răm, banana flower, tofu cracker, sesame, red onion, chao & tamari vinaigrette.
Tofu, Seaweed & Cabbage Salad$12.00
Pressed Northwest Tofu, seaweed, cabbage, rau răm, banana flower, tofu cracker, sesame, red onion, chao & tamari vinaigrette.
More about Ba Bar - Capitol Hill
Marination image

 

Marination

2000 6th Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sexy Tofu Taco Salad$10.50
Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom.
*may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*
Vegan Tofu Taco Salad
Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of vegan tofu taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom.
*may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*
More about Marination
Marination ma kai image

 

Marination ma kai

1660 Harbor Avenue Southwest, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gluten Free/Vegan Tofu Taco Salad$10.50
Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of gluten free taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom.
*may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*
Sexy Tofu Taco Salad$10.50
Bed of signature slaw, and all the fixin’s of taco except the tortillas! Try adding an egg* on top. Nom nom.
*may contain undercooked meat, fish or egg*
More about Marination ma kai
Item pic

SOUPS • PHO

Ba Bar - South Lake Union

500 Terry Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1590 reviews)
Takeout
Tofu, Seaweed & Cabbage salad$12.00
Pressed Northwest Tofu, seaweed, cabbage, rau răm, banana flower, tofu cracker, sesame, red onion, chao & tamari vinaigrette.
Tofu, Seaweed & Cabbage Salad$12.00
Pressed Northwest Tofu, seaweed, cabbage, rau răm, banana flower, tofu cracker, sesame, red onion, chao & tamari vinaigrette.
More about Ba Bar - South Lake Union
Item pic

ICE CREAM • CURRY

Nana's Green Tea

1007 Stewart St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tofu Salad$9.00
soft tofu, salad greens, seaweed, cucumber, Japanese-style wafu dressing
*dressing contains gluten
*VEGAN
More about Nana's Green Tea
Restaurant banner

 

The Berliner Doner Kebab

428 Westlake Ave N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tofu and Feta Cheese Salad$9.25
romaine, baby spinach, tomato, cucumber, red cabbage, – dill yogurt dressing
More about The Berliner Doner Kebab

