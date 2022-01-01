Tofu soup in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve tofu soup
Noi Thai Cuisine
1303 1st Ave, Seattle
|VG Tofu Soup
|$7.95
A light, flavorful soup made with a clear broth, tofu, mushrooms, spring onions, cabbage, carrots, broccoli, cilantro and fresh chopped scallions.
Bai Tong Thai
16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Tofu Soup
|$10.95
A light, flavorful soup made with a clear broth, tofu, seasoned ground pork, mushrooms, white onions, cilantro and fresh chopped scallions.