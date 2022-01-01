Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tofu soup in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve tofu soup

Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai Cuisine

1303 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (4411 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
VG Tofu Soup$7.95
A light, flavorful soup made with a clear broth, tofu, mushrooms, spring onions, cabbage, carrots, broccoli, cilantro and fresh chopped scallions.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine
Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.3 (5998 reviews)
Takeout
Tofu Soup$10.95
A light, flavorful soup made with a clear broth, tofu, seasoned ground pork, mushrooms, white onions, cilantro and fresh chopped scallions.
More about Bai Tong Thai
Thai Ginger image

 

Thai Ginger

600 Pine Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tofu Soup (L)$13.00
More about Thai Ginger
Item pic

 

Noi Thai Cuisine

7900 East Green Lake Drive Suite 101/102, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VG Tofu Soup$7.95
A light, flavorful soup made with a clear broth, tofu, mushrooms, spring onions, cabbage, carrots, broccoli, cilantro and fresh chopped scallions.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine

