Tomato salad in Seattle

Cornelly
601 Summit Ave STE 103, Seattle
|Heirloom Tomato & Nectarine Salad
|$17.00
shallot, cilantro, coriander, mint, calabrian chili
Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen - Ravenna - 2316 Northeast 65th Street
2316 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle
|Vegan-Tomato Salad
|$10.50
Fresh tomatoes pounded in mortar and pestle with Chinese celery, garlic and peanuts in a spicy lime dressing.
|Tomato Salad
|$10.50
Fresh tomatoes pounded in mortar and pestle with Chinese celery, garlic and peanuts in a spicy lime dressing.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Serious Take Out
5118 14th Ave NW, Seattle
|Heirloom Tomato and Cucumber Salad
|$13.00
heirloom tomato, cucumber, spiced yogurt, herbs
Harrys Beach House
2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle
|Heirloom Tomato Salad
|$16.00
Local Heirloom tomatoes, watercress, sunflower seed pesto, whipped feta.
SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY
Belle Epicurean - East Madison St
3109 E Madison St, Seattle
|Cucumber, Tomato, Mozzarella And Red Onion Salad W/ Red Wine Vinaigrette
|$8.25
Agua Verde Cafe
1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle
|Heirloom Tomato Salad
|$14.50
tomatoes, melon, fresh herbs, shallots, tamarind vinaigrette, queso fresco, sesame crumble
Cafe Flora
2901 East madison Street, Seattle
|Heirloom Tomato Panzanella Salad
|$18.50
billy's gardens' tomatoes, grilled corn, roasted garlic, cucumber, spinach, red onion & fresh mozzarella in a dill vinaigrette with bakehouse focaccia croutons. Available vegan, gluten-free and nut-free.