Tomato salad in Seattle

Cornelly

601 Summit Ave STE 103, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Heirloom Tomato & Nectarine Salad$17.00
shallot, cilantro, coriander, mint, calabrian chili
More about Cornelly
Item pic

 

Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen - Ravenna - 2316 Northeast 65th Street

2316 Northeast 65th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vegan-Tomato Salad$10.50
Fresh tomatoes pounded in mortar and pestle with Chinese celery, garlic and peanuts in a spicy lime dressing.
Tomato Salad$10.50
Fresh tomatoes pounded in mortar and pestle with Chinese celery, garlic and peanuts in a spicy lime dressing.
More about Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen - Ravenna - 2316 Northeast 65th Street
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Serious Take Out

5118 14th Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1004 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Heirloom Tomato and Cucumber Salad$13.00
heirloom tomato, cucumber, spiced yogurt, herbs
More about Serious Take Out
Harry's Beach House image

 

Harrys Beach House

2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Heirloom Tomato Salad$16.00
Local Heirloom tomatoes, watercress, sunflower seed pesto, whipped feta.
More about Harrys Beach House
Belle Epicurean image

SMOKED SALMON • PASTRY

Belle Epicurean - East Madison St

3109 E Madison St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (631 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber, Tomato, Mozzarella And Red Onion Salad W/ Red Wine Vinaigrette$8.25
More about Belle Epicurean - East Madison St
Agua Verde Cafe image

 

Agua Verde Cafe

1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (2445 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Heirloom Tomato Salad$14.50
tomatoes, melon, fresh herbs, shallots, tamarind vinaigrette, queso fresco, sesame crumble
More about Agua Verde Cafe
Cafe Flora image

 

Cafe Flora

2901 East madison Street, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1646 reviews)
Takeout
Heirloom Tomato Panzanella Salad$18.50
billy's gardens' tomatoes, grilled corn, roasted garlic, cucumber, spinach, red onion & fresh mozzarella in a dill vinaigrette with bakehouse focaccia croutons. Available vegan, gluten-free and nut-free.
More about Cafe Flora
Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Seatown Market & Fish Fry

2010 Western Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (1679 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tomato Salad$13.00
roasted corn, shishito pepper, herb aioli, curried cashews
More about Seatown Market & Fish Fry

