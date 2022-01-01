Tomato soup in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve tomato soup
Purple Cafe - Seattle
1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE
|Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
|$17.00
provolone, smoked gouda, gruyère, charred onion confit, grilled sourdough
Cafe Pettirosso
1101 E Pike St, Seattle
|Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
|$16.00
Beecher's cheese on sourdough with a cup of creamy tomato basil soup
Beecher's Handmade Cheese
17801 International Boulevard, SeaTac
|Tomato Flagship Soup 16oz
|$7.50
Made daily with fresh tomatoes and Beecher's Flagship cheese
|Tomato Flagship Soup 8oz
|$4.50
Made daily with fresh tomatoes and Beecher's Flagship cheese
Harry's Beach House
2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle
|Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
|$16.00
The best sourdough grilled cheese with cheddar, provolone, fontina and Mama Lil's Peppers and toum. Served with our Tomato Soup.