Tomato soup in Seattle

Purple Cafe & Wine Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Cafe - Seattle

1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (9052 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$17.00
provolone, smoked gouda, gruyère, charred onion confit, grilled sourdough
More about Purple Cafe - Seattle
Cafe Pettirosso image

FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Pettirosso

1101 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (804 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$16.00
Beecher's cheese on sourdough with a cup of creamy tomato basil soup
More about Cafe Pettirosso
Tomato Flagship Soup 16oz image

 

Beecher's Handmade Cheese

17801 International Boulevard, SeaTac

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tomato Flagship Soup 16oz$7.50
Made daily with fresh tomatoes and Beecher's Flagship cheese
Tomato Flagship Soup 8oz$4.50
Made daily with fresh tomatoes and Beecher's Flagship cheese
More about Beecher's Handmade Cheese
Harry's Beach House image

 

Harry's Beach House

2676 Alki Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (749 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$16.00
The best sourdough grilled cheese with cheddar, provolone, fontina and Mama Lil's Peppers and toum. Served with our Tomato Soup.
More about Harry's Beach House
GRILLED CHEESE & TOMATO SOUP image

 

Elysian Brewing

1221 East Pike Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GRILLED CHEESE & TOMATO SOUP$13.00
fresh mozzarella, swiss cheese, white american cheese, melted w/tomato on toasted como bread w/tomato cream soup on side
More about Elysian Brewing

