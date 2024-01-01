Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tonkatsu in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve tonkatsu

Item pic

 

Sugo Hand Roll Bar

2001 Western Ave #110, Seattle, WA 98121, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tonkatsu Pork Sando$18.00
More about Sugo Hand Roll Bar
Momiji SLU image

SUSHI

Momiji SLU

731 Bell Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tonkatsu Don$16.00
pork cutlet katsu & cabbage w/ yuzu dressing
More about Momiji SLU
Sushi Kappo Tamura image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI

Sushi Kappo Tamura

2968 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (3207 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tonkatsu$23.00
Snake River Farms organic pork tenderloin rolled in Japanese bread crumbs, deep fried and served with our house sesame tonkatsu dipping sauce
More about Sushi Kappo Tamura
Item pic

 

Mashiko Japanese Restaurant

4725 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
TONKATSU-DON$18.00
Crispy fried marinated pork cutlet over steamed haiga rice with tonkatsu sauce
More about Mashiko Japanese Restaurant
Taku Seattle image

 

Taku Seattle

706 E Pike Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tonkatsu$1.00
More about Taku Seattle
Item pic

ICE CREAM • CURRY

Nana's Green Tea Seattle

1007 Stewart St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tonkatsu Curry (Fried Pork)$15.00
Deep fried pork cutlet with Japanese curry sauce, rice and miso soup.
*contains gluten
Tonkatsu Sandwich (Fried Pork)$10.50
Deep fried pork cutlet, house made savory sauce, shredded cabbage on Japanese white bread.
*contains gluten, sesame
Tonkatsu Don (Fried Pork)$15.00
Deep fried pork cutlet with sautéed shimeji mushrooms, onions, soft scrambled eggs, over rice and topped with green onion. Side of miso soup.
*contains gluten
More about Nana's Green Tea Seattle

