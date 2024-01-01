Tonkatsu in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve tonkatsu
Sugo Hand Roll Bar
2001 Western Ave #110, Seattle, WA 98121, Seattle
|Tonkatsu Pork Sando
|$18.00
SUSHI
Momiji SLU
731 Bell Street, Seattle
|Tonkatsu Don
|$16.00
pork cutlet katsu & cabbage w/ yuzu dressing
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI
Sushi Kappo Tamura
2968 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle
|Tonkatsu
|$23.00
Snake River Farms organic pork tenderloin rolled in Japanese bread crumbs, deep fried and served with our house sesame tonkatsu dipping sauce
Mashiko Japanese Restaurant
4725 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle
|TONKATSU-DON
|$18.00
Crispy fried marinated pork cutlet over steamed haiga rice with tonkatsu sauce
ICE CREAM • CURRY
Nana's Green Tea Seattle
1007 Stewart St, Seattle
|Tonkatsu Curry (Fried Pork)
|$15.00
Deep fried pork cutlet with Japanese curry sauce, rice and miso soup.
*contains gluten
|Tonkatsu Sandwich (Fried Pork)
|$10.50
Deep fried pork cutlet, house made savory sauce, shredded cabbage on Japanese white bread.
*contains gluten, sesame
|Tonkatsu Don (Fried Pork)
|$15.00
Deep fried pork cutlet with sautéed shimeji mushrooms, onions, soft scrambled eggs, over rice and topped with green onion. Side of miso soup.
*contains gluten