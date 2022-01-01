Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup image

 

Poquitos Capitol Hill

1000 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tortilla Soup$14.00
Pasilla chile chicken broth, tinga marinated chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips, diced onions, avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro, and lime.
More about Poquitos Capitol Hill
Item pic

 

EL CAMINO

607 N 35th St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tortilla Soup$13.00
Chicken stock, mexican chiles, garlic, tomato, tortilla strips, queso fresco, avocado, lime, crema mexicana, roasted chile anaheim, grilled bread.
More about EL CAMINO
Item pic

 

Pablo - Wallingford

1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP$9.00
corn, avocado, green onion, cilantro, crema and crispy tortilla strips
More about Pablo - Wallingford
Chicken Tortilla Soup image

 

Fonda La Catrina

5905 Airport Way S, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (2522 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.00
Chicken, tomato & pasilla chile broth, fried tortilla strips, cheese, avocado, mexican cream, onion, cilantro
More about Fonda La Catrina
Fogon Cocina Mexicana image

 

Fogon Cocina Mexicana

600 E Pine Street, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TORTILLA SOUP$14.00
Shredded chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips, scallions, tomatoes, cilantro, Monterrey cheese and crema.
More about Fogon Cocina Mexicana
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cup of Tortilla Soup$6.00
Shredded chicken, ancho chiles and fire–roasted tomatoes, with fresh avocado, chopped cilantro, blue corn tortilla strips.
Bowl of Tortilla Soup$9.50
Shredded chicken, ancho chiles and fire–roasted tomatoes, with fresh avocado, chopped cilantro, blue corn tortilla strips.
Bowl served with fresh housemade corn masa sopes.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Item pic

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.1 (4114 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$7.99
Roasted tomato and pasilla chile broth, chicken, crispy tortilla, avocado, mexican cheese
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
TnT Taqueria image

 

TnT Taqueria

2114 N 45th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup$5.50
Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup$4.00
More about TnT Taqueria
Item pic

 

Laredos Grill

555 Aloha st, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (785 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tortilla soup cup$5.99
Mexican chicken soup in a rich chipotle broth topped with crispy tortilla strips, pico & avocado
Tortilla soup$7.99
Mexican chicken soup in a rich chipotle broth topped with crispy tortilla strips, pico & avocado
More about Laredos Grill
box bar image

 

box bar

5401 California Av SW., Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tortilla soup$9.00
black beans, pinto beans, red lentils, tomato, green pepper and jalapeno topped with corn chips, cheddar, cilantro and sour cream
More about box bar
La Palmera image

BURRITOS

La Palmera

901 Mercer St, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (4604 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$16.00
Grilled chicken, crispy tortillas, Jack cheese, chopped avocado and pico de gallo in a homemade chicken broth.
More about La Palmera
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cup of Tortilla Soup$6.00
Shredded chicken, ancho chiles and fire–roasted tomatoes, with fresh avocado, chopped cilantro, blue corn tortilla strips.
Bowl of Tortilla Soup$9.50
Shredded chicken, ancho chiles and fire–roasted tomatoes, with fresh avocado, chopped cilantro, blue corn tortilla strips.
Bowl served with fresh housemade corn masa sopes.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Item pic

 

BARRIO

1420 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP$9.00
corn, avocado, queso, cilantro, crema, crispy tortillas
More about BARRIO
Item pic

 

Cactus Restaurant

4220 East Madison, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cup of Tortilla Soup$6.00
Shredded chicken, ancho chiles and fire–roasted tomatoes, with fresh avocado, chopped cilantro, blue corn tortilla strips.
Bowl of Tortilla Soup$9.50
Shredded chicken, ancho chiles and fire–roasted tomatoes, with fresh avocado, chopped cilantro, blue corn tortilla strips.
Bowl served with fresh housemade corn masa sopes.
More about Cactus Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Jackalope Tex-Mex

4868 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup$7.00
smoked chicken broth, roasted corn, chilies, avocado, crispy tortillas, party favors
Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl$12.00
smoked chicken broth, roasted corn, chilies, avocado, crispy tortillas, party favors
More about Jackalope Tex-Mex

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Fudge

Chicken Teriyaki

Tortas

Chicken Satay

Bacon Egg Sandwiches

Steak Sandwiches

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rice Noodles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston