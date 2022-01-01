Tortilla soup in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve tortilla soup
Poquitos Capitol Hill
1000 E Pike St, Seattle
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$14.00
Pasilla chile chicken broth, tinga marinated chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips, diced onions, avocado, cotija cheese, cilantro, and lime.
EL CAMINO
607 N 35th St, Seattle
|Tortilla Soup
|$13.00
Chicken stock, mexican chiles, garlic, tomato, tortilla strips, queso fresco, avocado, lime, crema mexicana, roasted chile anaheim, grilled bread.
Pablo - Wallingford
1605 N 34TH STREET, SEATTLE
|CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
|$9.00
corn, avocado, green onion, cilantro, crema and crispy tortilla strips
Fonda La Catrina
5905 Airport Way S, Seattle
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$6.00
Chicken, tomato & pasilla chile broth, fried tortilla strips, cheese, avocado, mexican cream, onion, cilantro
Fogon Cocina Mexicana
600 E Pine Street, Seattle
|TORTILLA SOUP
|$14.00
Shredded chicken breast, crispy tortilla strips, scallions, tomatoes, cilantro, Monterrey cheese and crema.
Cactus Restaurant
2820 ALKI AVENUE SW, SEATTLE
|Cup of Tortilla Soup
|$6.00
Shredded chicken, ancho chiles and fire–roasted tomatoes, with fresh avocado, chopped cilantro, blue corn tortilla strips.
|Bowl of Tortilla Soup
|$9.50
Shredded chicken, ancho chiles and fire–roasted tomatoes, with fresh avocado, chopped cilantro, blue corn tortilla strips.
Bowl served with fresh housemade corn masa sopes.
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$7.99
Roasted tomato and pasilla chile broth, chicken, crispy tortilla, avocado, mexican cheese
TnT Taqueria
2114 N 45th Street, Seattle
|Bowl Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$5.50
|Cup Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$4.00
Laredos Grill
555 Aloha st, Seattle
|Tortilla soup cup
|$5.99
Mexican chicken soup in a rich chipotle broth topped with crispy tortilla strips, pico & avocado
|Tortilla soup
|$7.99
Mexican chicken soup in a rich chipotle broth topped with crispy tortilla strips, pico & avocado
box bar
5401 California Av SW., Seattle
|Tortilla soup
|$9.00
black beans, pinto beans, red lentils, tomato, green pepper and jalapeno topped with corn chips, cheddar, cilantro and sour cream
La Palmera
901 Mercer St, Seattle
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$16.00
Grilled chicken, crispy tortillas, Jack cheese, chopped avocado and pico de gallo in a homemade chicken broth.
Cactus Restaurant
350 Terry Avenue North, Seattle
|Cup of Tortilla Soup
|$6.00
Shredded chicken, ancho chiles and fire–roasted tomatoes, with fresh avocado, chopped cilantro, blue corn tortilla strips.
|Bowl of Tortilla Soup
|$9.50
Shredded chicken, ancho chiles and fire–roasted tomatoes, with fresh avocado, chopped cilantro, blue corn tortilla strips.
Bowl served with fresh housemade corn masa sopes.
BARRIO
1420 12th Ave, Seattle
|CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
|$9.00
corn, avocado, queso, cilantro, crema, crispy tortillas
Cactus Restaurant
4220 East Madison, Seattle
|Cup of Tortilla Soup
|$6.00
Shredded chicken, ancho chiles and fire–roasted tomatoes, with fresh avocado, chopped cilantro, blue corn tortilla strips.
|Bowl of Tortilla Soup
|$9.50
Shredded chicken, ancho chiles and fire–roasted tomatoes, with fresh avocado, chopped cilantro, blue corn tortilla strips.
Bowl served with fresh housemade corn masa sopes.
Jackalope Tex-Mex
4868 Rainier Ave S, Seattle
|Chicken Tortilla Soup Cup
|$7.00
smoked chicken broth, roasted corn, chilies, avocado, crispy tortillas, party favors
|Chicken Tortilla Soup Bowl
|$12.00
smoked chicken broth, roasted corn, chilies, avocado, crispy tortillas, party favors