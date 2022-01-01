Tostadas in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve tostadas
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
The Matador
4546 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Ahi Tostada
|$13.00
Fogon Cocina Mexicana
600 E Pine Street, Seattle
|Side Tostada D Tinga
|$4.00
|TOSTADAS DE TINGA
|$12.00
Three crispy hand made tostadas topped with refried beans, Tinga (shredded chicken) cabbage, crema mexicana, queso cotija and salsa roja.
|Side Bean Tostada
|$1.50
SALADS
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|Kids Tostada
|$6.95
For all our amigos 12 and under. Comes with one side
Laredos Grill
555 Aloha st, Seattle
|Tostadas
|$8.99
2 small tostadas with black beans, cabbage, romaine, queso fresco, pico & crema
|Avocado Tostada Salad
|$14.99
Crispy corn tortilla topped with black beans, romaine, pico, queso fresco & avocado, with sweet agave chipotle dressing.
BURRITOS
La Palmera
901 Mercer St, Seattle
|Enchilada y Tostada
|$16.00
An enchilada covered in house red sauce and melted cheese and a tostada, served with rice and beans.
TACOS • TAPAS
The Sitting Room
108 W Roy St, Seattle
|Tostada
|$8.99
Tostada topped with Organic Black Refried Beans, shredded lettuce, tomato, avocado slices, queso fresco and chipotle crema. Choice of meat.