Tostadas in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve tostadas

The Matador image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

The Matador

4546 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Ahi Tostada$13.00
More about The Matador
El Buho image

 

El Buho

9640 A 16th ave SW, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tostada Salad$10.00
More about El Buho
Fogon Cocina Mexicana image

 

Fogon Cocina Mexicana

600 E Pine Street, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Side Tostada D Tinga$4.00
TOSTADAS DE TINGA$12.00
Three crispy hand made tostadas topped with refried beans, Tinga (shredded chicken) cabbage, crema mexicana, queso cotija and salsa roja.
Side Bean Tostada$1.50
More about Fogon Cocina Mexicana
Item pic

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.1 (4114 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Tostada$6.95
For all our amigos 12 and under. Comes with one side
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar
Item pic

 

Laredos Grill

555 Aloha st, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (785 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tostadas$8.99
2 small tostadas with black beans, cabbage, romaine, queso fresco, pico & crema
Avocado Tostada Salad$14.99
Crispy corn tortilla topped with black beans, romaine, pico, queso fresco & avocado, with sweet agave chipotle dressing.
More about Laredos Grill
La Palmera image

BURRITOS

La Palmera

901 Mercer St, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (4604 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchilada y Tostada$16.00
An enchilada covered in house red sauce and melted cheese and a tostada, served with rice and beans.
More about La Palmera
Item pic

TACOS • TAPAS

The Sitting Room

108 W Roy St, Seattle

Avg 4 (388 reviews)
Takeout
Tostada$8.99
Tostada topped with Organic Black Refried Beans, shredded lettuce, tomato, avocado slices, queso fresco and chipotle crema. Choice of meat.
More about The Sitting Room
Restaurant banner

 

Jackalope Tex-Mex

4868 Rainier Ave S, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ceviche Tostada$6.00
fresh local rockfish, pineapple, citrus, serrano chilies and avocado
Ceviche Tostada$6.00
line caught Albacore tuna, pineapple, citrus, serrano chiles, avocado
More about Jackalope Tex-Mex

