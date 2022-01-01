Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve tuna salad

Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union image

 

Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union

2121 6th Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad (8 oz = 4 servings)$9.00
More about Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union
Item pic

 

Mainstay Provisions

612 NW 65th St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$15.00
with red onion, capers, picholine olives, mayo, greens. (Tuna salad mix contains all of the above except the greens, so unfortunately we cannot remove onions)
(Shown as a Tuna Melt (Choose "melt it" in sandwich options for the sandwich grilled with cheese)
Tuna Salad 8oz$6.00
red onion, capers, picholine olives, mayo
More about Mainstay Provisions
Consumer pic

 

Old Salt - Fremont

3621 Stone Way North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad$15.00
Confit St Jude Albacore, asparagus, celery, yuzu, red shiso, spring onion cream cheese, plain bagel
More about Old Salt - Fremont
Rubinstein Bagels - Capitol Hill image

 

Rubinstein Bagels - Capitol Hill

403 15th Ave E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad (8oz Approx 4 large servings)$9.00
More about Rubinstein Bagels - Capitol Hill
Consumer pic

 

Wildwood Market

9214 45th Ave SW Seattle, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Salad$8.99
By the Pound.
Tuna Salad - Small$4.00
Special - Tuna Salad Sandwich$9.00
House-made Albacore Tuna Salad, Spring Mix, on Toasted Wheat Bread.
More about Wildwood Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Fried Chicken Wings

Lobster Rolls

Pies

Pudding

Veggie Burgers

Steak Sandwiches

Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Teriyaki

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston