Tuna salad in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve tuna salad
Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union
2121 6th Avenue, Seattle
|Tuna Salad (8 oz = 4 servings)
|$9.00
Mainstay Provisions
612 NW 65th St, Seattle
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
with red onion, capers, picholine olives, mayo, greens. (Tuna salad mix contains all of the above except the greens, so unfortunately we cannot remove onions)
(Shown as a Tuna Melt (Choose "melt it" in sandwich options for the sandwich grilled with cheese)
|Tuna Salad 8oz
|$6.00
red onion, capers, picholine olives, mayo
Old Salt - Fremont
3621 Stone Way North, Seattle
|Tuna Salad
|$15.00
Confit St Jude Albacore, asparagus, celery, yuzu, red shiso, spring onion cream cheese, plain bagel
Rubinstein Bagels - Capitol Hill
403 15th Ave E, Seattle
|Tuna Salad (8oz Approx 4 large servings)
|$9.00