Tuna sandwiches in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

Cloud City Coffee

8801 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Whole Classic Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.45
Tuna, Red Onion, Celery, Pickles, and Dill,
Topped with Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo and Mustard on Wheat
More about Cloud City Coffee
Item pic

 

Mainstay Provisions - Ballard

612 NW 65th St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Salad Sandwich$15.00
with red onion, capers, picholine olives, mayo, greens. (Tuna salad mix contains all of the above except the greens, so unfortunately we cannot remove onions)
(Shown as a Tuna Melt (Choose "melt it" in sandwich options for the sandwich grilled with cheese)
More about Mainstay Provisions - Ballard
Tuna Melt Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

West 5

4539 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1004 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tuna Melt Sandwich$12.50
Tasty tuna salad with melted Tlilamook cheddar on grilled rye served with a dill pickle.
More about West 5
Item pic

 

Homegrown - Southcenter

2800 Southcenter Mall, #532, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tunisian Tuna Sandwich$13.95
Sustainably caught white albacore tuna, roasted red peppers, chermoula aioli, parsley & farm greens
More about Homegrown - Southcenter
Item pic

 

Homegrown - University Village

2650 Northeast University Village Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tunisian Tuna Sandwich$13.95
Sustainably caught white albacore tuna, roasted red peppers, chermoula aioli, parsley & farm greens
More about Homegrown - University Village
Item pic

 

Homegrown - Downtown Seattle

999 3rd Ave, Plaza 2, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tunisian Tuna Sandwich$13.95
Sustainably caught white albacore tuna, roasted red peppers, chermoula aioli, parsley & farm greens
More about Homegrown - Downtown Seattle
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown - Queen Anne

2201 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (4982 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tunisian Tuna Sandwich$13.95
Sustainably caught white albacore tuna, roasted red peppers, chermoula aioli, parsley & farm greens
More about Homegrown - Queen Anne
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown - South Lake Union

208 Westlake Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tunisian Tuna Sandwich$13.95
Sustainably caught white albacore tuna, roasted red peppers, chermoula aioli, parsley & farm greens
More about Homegrown - South Lake Union
Jucivana Bar & Coffee image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRUITS

Jucivana Bar & Coffee - 110 Boren Ave S

110 Boren Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tuna Sandwich$5.99
Tuna Sandwich$7.99
Grain Bread, Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber
More about Jucivana Bar & Coffee - 110 Boren Ave S
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown - Capitol Hill

1531 Melrose Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (491 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tunisian Tuna Sandwich$13.95
Sustainably caught white albacore tuna, roasted red peppers, chermoula aioli, parsley & farm greens
More about Homegrown - Capitol Hill

