Tuna sandwiches in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
Cloud City Coffee
8801 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
|Whole Classic Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$11.45
Tuna, Red Onion, Celery, Pickles, and Dill,
Topped with Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo and Mustard on Wheat
Mainstay Provisions - Ballard
612 NW 65th St, Seattle
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$15.00
with red onion, capers, picholine olives, mayo, greens. (Tuna salad mix contains all of the above except the greens, so unfortunately we cannot remove onions)
(Shown as a Tuna Melt (Choose "melt it" in sandwich options for the sandwich grilled with cheese)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
West 5
4539 California Ave SW, Seattle
|Tuna Melt Sandwich
|$12.50
Tasty tuna salad with melted Tlilamook cheddar on grilled rye served with a dill pickle.
Homegrown - Southcenter
2800 Southcenter Mall, #532, Seattle
|Tunisian Tuna Sandwich
|$13.95
Sustainably caught white albacore tuna, roasted red peppers, chermoula aioli, parsley & farm greens
Homegrown - University Village
2650 Northeast University Village Street, Seattle
|Tunisian Tuna Sandwich
|$13.95
Sustainably caught white albacore tuna, roasted red peppers, chermoula aioli, parsley & farm greens
Homegrown - Downtown Seattle
999 3rd Ave, Plaza 2, Seattle
|Tunisian Tuna Sandwich
|$13.95
Sustainably caught white albacore tuna, roasted red peppers, chermoula aioli, parsley & farm greens
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Homegrown - Queen Anne
2201 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle
|Tunisian Tuna Sandwich
|$13.95
Sustainably caught white albacore tuna, roasted red peppers, chermoula aioli, parsley & farm greens
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Homegrown - South Lake Union
208 Westlake Ave N, Seattle
|Tunisian Tuna Sandwich
|$13.95
Sustainably caught white albacore tuna, roasted red peppers, chermoula aioli, parsley & farm greens
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRUITS
Jucivana Bar & Coffee - 110 Boren Ave S
110 Boren Ave S, Seattle
|Tuna Sandwich
|$5.99
|Tuna Sandwich
|$7.99
Grain Bread, Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber