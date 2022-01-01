Turkey burgers in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve turkey burgers
More about uneeda burger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
uneeda burger
4302 fremont ave, Seattle
|Turkey Burger
|$13.00
all-natural house-made turkey patty, topped with bacon, jack cheese, avocado, tomato, pickled red onions, bib lettuce, and garlic aioli.
More about Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
FRENCH FRIES
Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
255 SW 152nd St, Burien
|Pretzel Turkey Burger -
|$15.50
Turkey patty with melted swiss cheese, honey-cured bacon slices, fried onion ring and house made cranberry sauce on a pretzel burger bun. Served with sweet potato fries and a side of house-made gravy.
More about Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City
12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle
|Pretzel Turkey Burger -
|$15.50
Turkey patty with melted swiss cheese, honey-cured bacon slices, fried onion ring and house made cranberry sauce on a pretzel burger bun. Served with sweet potato fries and a side of house-made gravy.