Turkey burgers in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve turkey burgers

uneeda burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

uneeda burger

4302 fremont ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (2041 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Burger$13.00
all-natural house-made turkey patty, topped with bacon, jack cheese, avocado, tomato, pickled red onions, bib lettuce, and garlic aioli.
More about uneeda burger
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien

255 SW 152nd St, Burien

Avg 4.2 (1193 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pretzel Turkey Burger -$15.50
Turkey patty with melted swiss cheese, honey-cured bacon slices, fried onion ring and house made cranberry sauce on a pretzel burger bun. Served with sweet potato fries and a side of house-made gravy.
More about Elliott Bay Brewhouse & Pub - Burien
Item pic

 

Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City

12537 Lake City Way Northeast, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pretzel Turkey Burger -$15.50
Turkey patty with melted swiss cheese, honey-cured bacon slices, fried onion ring and house made cranberry sauce on a pretzel burger bun. Served with sweet potato fries and a side of house-made gravy.
More about Elliott Bay Public House & Brewery - Lake City

