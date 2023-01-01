Turkey melts in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve turkey melts
Citizen Coffee
706 Taylor Ave. North, Seattle
|Fancy Turkey Melt
|$14.95
Roasted turkey, melted havarti cheese, caramelized onions, avocado, arugula, fried egg, poblano avocado crema, and raspberry jam.
Portage Bay Cafe - on Roosevelt
4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle
|Roasted Turkey Melt
|$18.50
oven roasted turkey breast from better meats, mt hill’s pepper bacon, organic tomato, organic red leaf lettuce, smoked provolone cheese & house smoked onion aioli on toasted homemade potato bread. served with an organic side salad.
203º Fahrenheit Coffee - South Lake Union
610 Terry Avenue North, Seattle
|Moroccan Turkey Melt
|$10.75