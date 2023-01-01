Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey melts in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve turkey melts

Citizen image

 

Citizen Coffee

706 Taylor Ave. North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fancy Turkey Melt$14.95
Roasted turkey, melted havarti cheese, caramelized onions, avocado, arugula, fried egg, poblano avocado crema, and raspberry jam.
More about Citizen Coffee
Portage Bay Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON

Portage Bay Cafe - on Roosevelt

4130 Roosevelt Way NE, Seattle

Avg 4 (5518 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Turkey Melt$18.50
oven roasted turkey breast from better meats, mt hill’s pepper bacon, organic tomato, organic red leaf lettuce, smoked provolone cheese & house smoked onion aioli on toasted homemade potato bread. served with an organic side salad.
More about Portage Bay Cafe - on Roosevelt
Banner pic

 

203º Fahrenheit Coffee - South Lake Union

610 Terry Avenue North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Moroccan Turkey Melt$10.75
More about 203º Fahrenheit Coffee - South Lake Union
Item pic

 

The Hart and The Hunter

107 Pine Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Melt$17.00
beechers flagship, tomato, honey dijon
More about The Hart and The Hunter

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Rigatoni

Waffles

Kimchi

Pecan Pies

Hot Chocolate

Chicken Noodles

Filet Mignon

Drunken Noodles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1016 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (469 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (642 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (695 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (335 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (275 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston