Vanilla ice cream in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve vanilla ice cream

Mainstay Provisions

612 NW 65th St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (83 reviews)
Takeout
Soft Serve Vanilla Ice Cream (6oz)$4.00
More about Mainstay Provisions
Cornelly

601 Summit Ave STE 103, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vanilla Ice Cream$10.00
one pint of house made ice cream
More about Cornelly
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Von's 1000Spirits

1225 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1990 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bar Boss Bourbon Vanilla Ice Cream$6.00
Rich Vanilla Custard made with house bourbon.
More about Von's 1000Spirits
The Local 104

18498 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vanilla Ice Cream$7.00
More about The Local 104

