Vegan sandwiches in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve vegan sandwiches

Purple Cafe & Wine Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple - Seattle

1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (9052 reviews)
Takeout
VEGAN IMPOSSIBLE SANDWICH$20.00
vegan cheddar, tomato, frisée, red onion jam, lemon arbol aïoli, grilled sourdough
More about Purple - Seattle
Item pic

 

Blazing Bagels - SODO

1911 1st Ave S, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Plant Based Vegan Breakfast Sandwich$9.50
NEW! Plant based vegan breakfast sandwich featuring a fluffy just egg patty, impossible sausage patty and vegan cheddar cheese served on your choice of bagel or bread
More about Blazing Bagels - SODO
Item pic

 

Blazing Bagels - Blakeley

2510 Northeast Blakeley Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Plant Based Vegan Breakfast Sandwich$9.50
NEW! Plant based vegan breakfast sandwich featuring a fluffy just egg patty, impossible sausage patty and vegan cheddar cheese served on your choice of bagel or bread
More about Blazing Bagels - Blakeley
Oak image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Oak

3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (553 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan GF BBQ JackFruit Sandwich$17.75
Vegan Phish Witch Sandwich$17.25
Tindle vegan patty, smothered with our house-made vegan dill & caper tartar sauce (*contains cashews), with sliced pickles, and our house-made pepperoncini coleslaw, served on a bun. Served with your choice of side
VEGAN Eggplant Sandwich Special$15.00
Toasted Sourdough, with a spread of Oak’s chipotle aioli sauce, with roasted eggplant, roasted red peppers, and roasted onions, with your choice of vegan or regular mozzarella. Served with a choice of fries, tossed greens, or upgrade to soup.
More about Oak
Post Pike Bar & Cafe image

 

Post Pike

212A Braodway E, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Pesto Sandwich$13.00
House made vegan pesto, cucumber, red onion, roasted red pepper, avocado. Served on sourdough. (VEGAN)
More about Post Pike

