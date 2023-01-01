Vegan sandwiches in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve vegan sandwiches
More about Purple - Seattle
Purple - Seattle
1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE
|VEGAN IMPOSSIBLE SANDWICH
|$20.00
vegan cheddar, tomato, frisée, red onion jam, lemon arbol aïoli, grilled sourdough
More about Blazing Bagels - SODO
Blazing Bagels - SODO
1911 1st Ave S, Seattle
|Plant Based Vegan Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.50
NEW! Plant based vegan breakfast sandwich featuring a fluffy just egg patty, impossible sausage patty and vegan cheddar cheese served on your choice of bagel or bread
More about Blazing Bagels - Blakeley
Blazing Bagels - Blakeley
2510 Northeast Blakeley Street, Seattle
|Plant Based Vegan Breakfast Sandwich
|$9.50
NEW! Plant based vegan breakfast sandwich featuring a fluffy just egg patty, impossible sausage patty and vegan cheddar cheese served on your choice of bagel or bread
More about Oak
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Oak
3019 Beacon Ave S, Seattle
|Vegan GF BBQ JackFruit Sandwich
|$17.75
|Vegan Phish Witch Sandwich
|$17.25
Tindle vegan patty, smothered with our house-made vegan dill & caper tartar sauce (*contains cashews), with sliced pickles, and our house-made pepperoncini coleslaw, served on a bun. Served with your choice of side
|VEGAN Eggplant Sandwich Special
|$15.00
Toasted Sourdough, with a spread of Oak’s chipotle aioli sauce, with roasted eggplant, roasted red peppers, and roasted onions, with your choice of vegan or regular mozzarella. Served with a choice of fries, tossed greens, or upgrade to soup.