Vegetarian sandwiches in Seattle

Seattle restaurants that serve vegetarian sandwiches
Ong Lam Bistro - 1010 NE 66th ST
Ong Lam Bistro - 1010 NE 66th ST
1010 NE 66th ST, Seattle
|Bánh Mì Đậu Hủ (Vegetarian sandwich) - Dine Out Only *
|$12.00
tofu, fried vegan ham, cucumber, cilantro, vegetarian tomato sauce
Shawn O'Donnell's - Fremont - 3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202
Shawn O'Donnell's - Fremont - 3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202
3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202, Seattle
|Vegetarian Wrap
|$11.99
Vegetarian black bean patty, emerald greens, seasonal berries, candied nuts, craisins, balsamic vinaigrette dressing all wrapped in a chipotle tortilla.