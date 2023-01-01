Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetarian sandwiches in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve vegetarian sandwiches

Ong Lam Bistro - 1010 NE 66th ST

1010 NE 66th ST, Seattle

Bánh Mì Đậu Hủ (Vegetarian sandwich) - Dine Out Only *$12.00
tofu, fried vegan ham, cucumber, cilantro, vegetarian tomato sauce
More about Ong Lam Bistro - 1010 NE 66th ST
Shawn O'Donnell's - Fremont - 3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202

3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202, Seattle

Vegetarian Wrap$11.99
Vegetarian black bean patty, emerald greens, seasonal berries, candied nuts, craisins, balsamic vinaigrette dressing all wrapped in a chipotle tortilla.
More about Shawn O'Donnell's - Fremont - 3601 Fremont AVE N Suite 202

