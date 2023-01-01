Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burritos in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve veggie burritos

Las Palmas Restaurant image

GRILL

Las Palmas Restaurant

19840 International Blvd, Seatac

Avg 4.2 (717 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Burrito$12.99
More about Las Palmas Restaurant
Item pic

 

Agua Verde Cafe

1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (2445 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Hongo Burrito$15.00
mushroom “chorizo”, potatoes, queso, guacamole, rice, pinto beans, cilantro, onions, avocado crema
Breakfast BURRITO Boniato Veggie$0.00
scrambled eggs, roasted peppers, crispy potatoes, yams, corn, queso, cilantro
Veggie Boniato Burrito$15.00
roasted peppers, yams, corn, queso, guacamole, rice, pinto beans, avocado sauce, pico de gallo, served with a side of tortilla chips
More about Agua Verde Cafe
Consumer pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Maria Sabina - South Lake Union (Seattle)

711 Westlake Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2873 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie---Burrito$13.00
More about Maria Sabina - South Lake Union (Seattle)
Consumer pic

 

Local Tide

401 North 36th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Burrito$16.00
More about Local Tide
Little Water Cantina image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Little Water Cantina

2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Burrito$12.00
Grilled zuchinni, corn, poblano chilies, crimini mushrooms, onions, vegetarian black beans, red rice, pico de gallo, Monterrey jack cheese, sour cream, and cilantro in a grilled flour tortilla with a side of 3-chile sauce.
More about Little Water Cantina

