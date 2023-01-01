Veggie burritos in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve veggie burritos
More about Las Palmas Restaurant
GRILL
Las Palmas Restaurant
19840 International Blvd, Seatac
|Veggie Burrito
|$12.99
More about Agua Verde Cafe
Agua Verde Cafe
1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle
|Veggie Hongo Burrito
|$15.00
mushroom “chorizo”, potatoes, queso, guacamole, rice, pinto beans, cilantro, onions, avocado crema
|Breakfast BURRITO Boniato Veggie
|$0.00
scrambled eggs, roasted peppers, crispy potatoes, yams, corn, queso, cilantro
|Veggie Boniato Burrito
|$15.00
roasted peppers, yams, corn, queso, guacamole, rice, pinto beans, avocado sauce, pico de gallo, served with a side of tortilla chips
More about Maria Sabina - South Lake Union (Seattle)
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Maria Sabina - South Lake Union (Seattle)
711 Westlake Ave, Seattle
|Veggie---Burrito
|$13.00
More about Little Water Cantina
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Little Water Cantina
2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle
|Veggie Burrito
|$12.00
Grilled zuchinni, corn, poblano chilies, crimini mushrooms, onions, vegetarian black beans, red rice, pico de gallo, Monterrey jack cheese, sour cream, and cilantro in a grilled flour tortilla with a side of 3-chile sauce.