Veggie rolls in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve veggie rolls
SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Bamboo Sushi
2675 NE Village Lane, Seattle
|Veggie Roll + Tamago
|$13.00
Cucumber, avocado, kaiware, oshinko, marinate shitake, +tamago
|Veggie Roll Platter
|$28.00
Please allow a 2 hour lead time on platters. The veggie roll platter includes 2 Cucumber Rolls, 2 Avocado Rolls & 2 Veggie Rolls
SUSHI
Momiji
1522 12th Ave, Seattle
|Veggie Roll
|$10.00
Avocado, cucumber, takuan (daikon), yamagobo (burdock root), shibazuke (eggplant) & sesame seeds
SUSHI
Matsu
501 Stadium Place S, Seattle
|Veggie Roll
|$10.00
avocado, cucumber, takuan, yamagobo, shibazuke, sesame seeds
SUSHI
Momiji SLU
731 Bell Street, Seattle
|Veggie Roll
|$10.00
Avocado, cucumber, takuan (daikon), yamagobo (burdock root), shibazuke (eggplant) & sesame seeds
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noi Thai Cuisine
1303 1st Ave, Seattle
|VG Veggie Rolls
|$11.95
Stuffed with tofu, cilantro, sprouts, carrots, lettuce, basil leaves and rice vermicelli wrapped in soft rice skin served with our famous peanut sauce.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL
Trapper's Sushi Co.
468 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|*Veggie Roll
|$9.00
Green leaf, carrots, cucumber & avocado.
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
408 Broadway East, Seattle
|Fried Veggie Rolls
|$9.50
Deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with carrots, cabbages, glass noodles, served with pineapple sweet & sour sauce.
(6 pieces)
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Umi Sake House
2230 1st Ave, Seattle
|HH Veggie Roll
|$6.00