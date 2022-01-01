Veggie rolls in Seattle

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve veggie rolls

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Bamboo Sushi

2675 NE Village Lane, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (401 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Roll + Tamago$13.00
Cucumber, avocado, kaiware, oshinko, marinate shitake, +tamago
Veggie Roll Platter$28.00
Please allow a 2 hour lead time on platters. The veggie roll platter includes 2 Cucumber Rolls, 2 Avocado Rolls & 2 Veggie Rolls
SUSHI

Momiji

1522 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2985 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Roll$10.00
Avocado, cucumber, takuan (daikon), yamagobo (burdock root), shibazuke (eggplant) & sesame seeds
SUSHI

Matsu

501 Stadium Place S, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie Roll$10.00
avocado, cucumber, takuan, yamagobo, shibazuke, sesame seeds
SUSHI

Momiji SLU

731 Bell Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Veggie Roll$10.00
Avocado, cucumber, takuan (daikon), yamagobo (burdock root), shibazuke (eggplant) & sesame seeds
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai Cuisine

1303 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (4411 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
VG Veggie Rolls$11.95
Stuffed with tofu, cilantro, sprouts, carrots, lettuce, basil leaves and rice vermicelli wrapped in soft rice skin served with our famous peanut sauce.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL

Trapper's Sushi Co.

468 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.5 (4147 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
*Veggie Roll$9.00
Green leaf, carrots, cucumber & avocado.
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Veggie Rolls$9.50
Deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with carrots, cabbages, glass noodles, served with pineapple sweet & sour sauce.
(6 pieces)
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Umi Sake House

2230 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (8197 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HH Veggie Roll$6.00
Noi Thai Cuisine

7900 East Green Lake Drive Suite 101/102, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VG Veggie Rolls$11.95
Stuffed with tofu, cilantro, sprouts, carrots, lettuce, basil leaves and rice vermicelli wrapped in soft rice skin served with our famous peanut sauce.
