Veggie tacos in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve veggie tacos
El Camino Fremont
607 N 35th St, Seattle
|veggie Taco
|$2.72
Roasted butternut squash & pablano peppers, onion, radish, cilinatro
Eureka! - Seattle
2614 NE 46TH STREET, SEATTLE
|Roasted Veggie Tacos ...
|$16.50
carrots / pickled onions / avocado / cilantro / bean smear / salsa verde / arugula salad
Agua Verde Cafe
1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle
|Breakfast TACO Veggie Hongo
|$5.50
one flour tortilla taco filled with scrambled eggs, Monterrey Jack & Cheddar cheese, and house-made veggie "chorizo"
Skylark Cafe and Club
3803 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle
|Veggie Tacos
|$12.00
Grilled Mushrooms and squash, Black Bean Puree, Red Onion, Cilantro, Avocado Sauce, Cotija
BURRITOS
La Palmera Mexican Restaurant
901 Mercer St, Seattle
|L Veggie Tacos
|$16.00