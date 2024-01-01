Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie tacos in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve veggie tacos

EL CAMINO image

 

El Camino Fremont

607 N 35th St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
veggie Taco$2.72
Roasted butternut squash & pablano peppers, onion, radish, cilinatro
More about El Camino Fremont
Item pic

 

Eureka! - Seattle

2614 NE 46TH STREET, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Veggie Tacos ...$16.50
carrots / pickled onions / avocado / cilantro / bean smear / salsa verde / arugula salad
More about Eureka! - Seattle
Agua Verde Cafe image

 

Agua Verde Cafe

1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (2445 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Breakfast TACO Veggie Hongo$5.50
one flour tortilla taco filled with scrambled eggs, Monterrey Jack & Cheddar cheese, and house-made veggie "chorizo"
More about Agua Verde Cafe
Skylark Cafe and Club image

 

Skylark Cafe and Club

3803 Delridge Way Southwest, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Tacos$12.00
Grilled Mushrooms and squash, Black Bean Puree, Red Onion, Cilantro, Avocado Sauce, Cotija
More about Skylark Cafe and Club
La Palmera image

BURRITOS

La Palmera Mexican Restaurant

901 Mercer St, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (4604 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
L Veggie Tacos$16.00
More about La Palmera Mexican Restaurant
Little Water Cantina image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Little Water Cantina

2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Tacos (2)$13.00
Grilled zuchinni, corn, poblano chilies, crimini mushrooms, fried onions, avocado crema, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and cilantro in corn tortillas with a side of 3-chile sauce.
More about Little Water Cantina

