Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vermicelli in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve vermicelli

Chinese Vermicelli image

 

Pasta & Co

4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Chinese Vermicelli$13.95
Fresh vermicelli, soy sauce, chili oil, sesame oil and seeds, balsamic vinegar
More about Pasta & Co
Item pic

NOODLES

Ba Bar - University Village

2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE

Avg 3.9 (1057 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli$17.50
Grilled Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy imperial roll (shrimp & pork), lettuce, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shallot, vermicelli noodle and nước chấm.
Grilled Prawn Vermicelli$17.50
Grilled prawns, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
Vegetarian Vermicelli$17.00
spinach tofu wrap, tofu medly, shiitakes, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, soy sauce
More about Ba Bar - University Village
Item pic

PASTRY

Ba Bar - Capitol Hill

550 12TH AVE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (4837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vegetarian Vermicelli$17.00
Spinach tofu paper wrap, tofu medley, shiitakes, lettuce, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shallot, vermicelli noodle and soy vinaigrette.
Vegetarian Vermicelli$17.00
spinach tofu wrap, tofu medly, shiitakes, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, soy sauce
Grilled Prawn Vermicelli$17.50
prawns, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
More about Ba Bar - Capitol Hill
Spicy Lemongrass Tofu Vermicelli ( contains onions/ scallions) image

 

Crackle Mi - Ballard

5605 22nd Avenue Northwest, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Savory Spicy Lemongrass Tofu Vermicelli ( contains onions/ scallions, gluten)$11.98
Wokfried white onion and lemongrass tofu served with mint, lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, roasted peanut, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.
The Cracken Vermicelli ( contains gluten )$16.98
Grilled marinated boneless short ribs +Shrimp skewer and an eggroll served with mint, lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, roasted peanut, fried onion and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.
Sweet Dark Soy Tofu Vermicelli ( contains gluten)$11.98
Sweet Dark soy sauce glazed tofu served with mint, lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, roasted peanut, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.
More about Crackle Mi - Ballard
Combo Vermicelli image

SOUPS • PHO

Ba Bar - South Lake Union

500 Terry Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1590 reviews)
Takeout
Combo Vermicelli$18.50
Grilled Draper Valley chicken thigh, prawns, housemade pork & beef sausage, crispy imperial roll (shrimp & pork), lettuce, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shallot, vermicelli noodle and nước chấm.
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli$17.50
Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
Grilled Chicken Vermicelli$17.50
Grilled Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy imperial roll (shrimp & pork), lettuce, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shallot, vermicelli noodle and nước chấm.
More about Ba Bar - South Lake Union
Item pic

 

Kin Len

3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Pork Vermicelli$16.50
Grilled pork collar marinated with oyster sauce. Paired with vermicelli noodle and house tamarind dipping sauce.
More about Kin Len
1261846d-683d-4b82-9fde-14ceb8938c6a image

 

Monsoon Restaurant

615 19th Ave E., Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemongrass Chicken Vermicelli$16.50
Grilled lemongrass chicken, pork and shrimp imperial roll. Served with cucumber, bean sprout, fresh vietnamese herbs, crispy shallot, XO, ground peantus, nước chấm
Grilled Prawn Vermicelli$18.00
Grilled prawn vermicelli with a crispy vegetable roll. Served with cucumber, bean sprout, fresh vietnamese herbs, crispy shallot, XO, ground peantus, nước chấm
Grilled Lemongrass Beef Vermicelli$17.50
Grilled lemongrass beef skewer with crispy vegetable roll. Served with cucumber, bean sprout, fresh vietnamese herbs, crispy shallot, XO, ground peantus, nước chấm
More about Monsoon Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Veggie Burgers

Rigatoni

Pork Fried Rice

Kebabs

Chicken Teriyaki

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Salmon

Rice Noodles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston