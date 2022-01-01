Vermicelli in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve vermicelli
Pasta & Co
4622 26th Ave NE, Seattle
|Chinese Vermicelli
|$13.95
Fresh vermicelli, soy sauce, chili oil, sesame oil and seeds, balsamic vinegar
NOODLES
Ba Bar - University Village
2685 NE 46TH ST, SEATTLE
|Grilled Chicken Vermicelli
|$17.50
Grilled Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy imperial roll (shrimp & pork), lettuce, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shallot, vermicelli noodle and nước chấm.
|Grilled Prawn Vermicelli
|$17.50
Grilled prawns, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
|Vegetarian Vermicelli
|$17.00
spinach tofu wrap, tofu medly, shiitakes, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, soy sauce
PASTRY
Ba Bar - Capitol Hill
550 12TH AVE, Seattle
|Vegetarian Vermicelli
|$17.00
Spinach tofu paper wrap, tofu medley, shiitakes, lettuce, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shallot, vermicelli noodle and soy vinaigrette.
|Grilled Prawn Vermicelli
|$17.50
prawns, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
Crackle Mi - Ballard
5605 22nd Avenue Northwest, Seattle
|Savory Spicy Lemongrass Tofu Vermicelli ( contains onions/ scallions, gluten)
|$11.98
Wokfried white onion and lemongrass tofu served with mint, lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, roasted peanut, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.
|The Cracken Vermicelli ( contains gluten )
|$16.98
Grilled marinated boneless short ribs +Shrimp skewer and an eggroll served with mint, lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, roasted peanut, fried onion and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.
|Sweet Dark Soy Tofu Vermicelli ( contains gluten)
|$11.98
Sweet Dark soy sauce glazed tofu served with mint, lettuce, pickled daikon carrot, satay scallions , cucumber, jalapeños, cilantro, bean sprout, roasted peanut, fried onions and sweet fish sauce or soy sauce dressing on vermicelli noodle.
SOUPS • PHO
Ba Bar - South Lake Union
500 Terry Ave N, Seattle
|Combo Vermicelli
|$18.50
Grilled Draper Valley chicken thigh, prawns, housemade pork & beef sausage, crispy imperial roll (shrimp & pork), lettuce, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shallot, vermicelli noodle and nước chấm.
|Grilled Chicken Vermicelli
|$17.50
Draper Valley chicken thigh, crispy shrimp & pork imperial roll, served with vermicelli, lettuce, bean sprout, cucumber, pickles, fresh herbs, peanut, crispy shalllot, nuoc cham,
Kin Len
3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle
|BBQ Pork Vermicelli
|$16.50
Grilled pork collar marinated with oyster sauce. Paired with vermicelli noodle and house tamarind dipping sauce.
Monsoon Restaurant
615 19th Ave E., Seattle
|Lemongrass Chicken Vermicelli
|$16.50
Grilled lemongrass chicken, pork and shrimp imperial roll. Served with cucumber, bean sprout, fresh vietnamese herbs, crispy shallot, XO, ground peantus, nước chấm
|Grilled Prawn Vermicelli
|$18.00
Grilled prawn vermicelli with a crispy vegetable roll. Served with cucumber, bean sprout, fresh vietnamese herbs, crispy shallot, XO, ground peantus, nước chấm
|Grilled Lemongrass Beef Vermicelli
|$17.50
Grilled lemongrass beef skewer with crispy vegetable roll. Served with cucumber, bean sprout, fresh vietnamese herbs, crispy shallot, XO, ground peantus, nước chấm