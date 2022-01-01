Wedge salad in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve wedge salad
The Local 104
18498 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park
|Wedge Salad
|$15.00
iceberg lettuce, radish, house cured lardon, Twin Sisters Whatcom Blue, buttermilk herbed dressing
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Daniel's Broiler - Downtown
808 Howell Street, Seattle
|WEDGE SALAD
|$14.00
tomatoes, Rogue Creamery blue cheese, bacon bits, chives
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
3701 NE 45th St, Seattle
|1/2 Wedge Salad
|$9.00
Iceberg with bleu cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressings, bleu cheese crumbles, eggs, almonds, bacon, green onions, tomatoes, and croutons.
|Full Wedge Salad
|$11.00
Iceberg with bleu cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressings, bleu cheese crumbles, eggs, almonds, bacon, green onions, tomatoes, and croutons.
Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union
809 Fairview Place N, Seattle
|WEDGE SALAD
|$14.00
tomatoes Rogue Creamery blue cheese, bacon bits, chives
PIZZA
Talaricos Fremont
456 N 36th St, Seattle
|SM Wedge Salad
|$7.99
Iceberg wedge, crispy bacon and tomatoes. topped with blue cheese dressing.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Daniel's Broiler - Leschi
200 Lake Washington Blvd, Seattle
|WEDGE SALAD
|$14.00
tomatoes, Rogue Creamery blue cheese, bacon bits, chives
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Jak's Grill
4548 California Ave SW, Seattle
|1/2 Wedge Salad
|$9.00
Iceberg with bleu cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressings, bleu cheese crumbles, eggs, almonds, bacon, green onions, tomatoes, and croutons.
|Full Wedge Salad
|$11.00
Iceberg with bleu cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressings, bleu cheese crumbles, eggs, almonds, bacon, green onions, tomatoes, and croutons.