Wedge salad in Seattle

San Juan Seltzery image

 

San Juan Seltzery

2622 NW Market St., Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Wedge Salad$15.00
More about San Juan Seltzery
The Local 104 image

 

The Local 104

18498 Ballinger Way NE, Lake Forest Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wedge Salad$15.00
iceberg lettuce, radish, house cured lardon, Twin Sisters Whatcom Blue, buttermilk herbed dressing
More about The Local 104
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Daniel's Broiler - Downtown

808 Howell Street, Seattle

Avg 3.8 (333 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
WEDGE SALAD$14.00
tomatoes, Rogue Creamery blue cheese, bacon bits, chives
More about Daniel's Broiler - Downtown
Jak's Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

3701 NE 45th St, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (1405 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Wedge Salad$9.00
Iceberg with bleu cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressings, bleu cheese crumbles, eggs, almonds, bacon, green onions, tomatoes, and croutons.
Full Wedge Salad$11.00
Iceberg with bleu cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressings, bleu cheese crumbles, eggs, almonds, bacon, green onions, tomatoes, and croutons.
More about Jak's Grill
WEDGE SALAD image

 

Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union

809 Fairview Place N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
WEDGE SALAD$14.00
tomatoes Rogue Creamery blue cheese, bacon bits, chives
More about Daniel's Broiler - Lake Union
Item pic

PIZZA

Talaricos Fremont

456 N 36th St, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
SM Wedge Salad$7.99
Iceberg wedge, crispy bacon and tomatoes. topped with blue cheese dressing.
More about Talaricos Fremont
WEDGE SALAD image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Daniel's Broiler - Leschi

200 Lake Washington Blvd, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4078 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
WEDGE SALAD$14.00
tomatoes, Rogue Creamery blue cheese, bacon bits, chives
More about Daniel's Broiler - Leschi
Jak's Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Jak's Grill

4548 California Ave SW, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (823 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Wedge Salad$9.00
Iceberg with bleu cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressings, bleu cheese crumbles, eggs, almonds, bacon, green onions, tomatoes, and croutons.
Full Wedge Salad$11.00
Iceberg with bleu cheese and balsamic vinaigrette dressings, bleu cheese crumbles, eggs, almonds, bacon, green onions, tomatoes, and croutons.
More about Jak's Grill

