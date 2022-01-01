Wontons in Seattle

Seattle restaurants that serve wontons

Crab Wontons image

TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe

1121 E. Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Wontons$10.95
Crispy-fried wontons stuffed with a combination of imitation crab meat and cream cheese, served with plum sauce.
More about Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
Crab Wontons image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai Cuisine

1303 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (4411 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Wontons$13.95
Crispy-fried wontons stuffed with a combination of crab, carrots, celery and cream cheese, served with Noi style plum sauce.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine
Spicy Shrimp and Pork Wonton (7 pc) image

NOODLES

Fan Tang

360 Corporate Dr N, Tukwila

Avg 4.6 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Shrimp and Pork Wonton (7 pc)$8.50
红油抄手 - Shrimp, chives and pork wontons in house spicy sauce.
Shrimp Wonton Soup (7 pc)$9.75
秘制高汤馄饨 - Shrimp, Pork and Chives Wonton with Goji berry, Seaweed and Bok Choy in Bone Broth.
More about Fan Tang
Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.3 (5998 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Wontons$9.95
Crispy fried wontons stuffed with a combination of imitation crab meat and cream cheese. Served with plum sauce for dipping.
More about Bai Tong Thai
Wontons image

 

Revel

401 NORTH 36TH STREET #100, Seattle

Avg 3.9 (2552 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wontons$14.00
Short rib wontons with smoked chili sauce (DF, NF)
More about Revel

