Wontons in Seattle

Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
1121 E. Pike St, Seattle
|Crab Wontons
|$10.95
Crispy-fried wontons stuffed with a combination of imitation crab meat and cream cheese, served with plum sauce.
Noi Thai Cuisine
1303 1st Ave, Seattle
|Crab Wontons
|$13.95
Crispy-fried wontons stuffed with a combination of crab, carrots, celery and cream cheese, served with Noi style plum sauce.
Fan Tang
360 Corporate Dr N, Tukwila
|Spicy Shrimp and Pork Wonton (7 pc)
|$8.50
红油抄手 - Shrimp, chives and pork wontons in house spicy sauce.
|Shrimp Wonton Soup (7 pc)
|$9.75
秘制高汤馄饨 - Shrimp, Pork and Chives Wonton with Goji berry, Seaweed and Bok Choy in Bone Broth.
Bai Tong Thai
16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Crab Wontons
|$9.95
Crispy fried wontons stuffed with a combination of imitation crab meat and cream cheese. Served with plum sauce for dipping.