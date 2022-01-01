Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yakisoba in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve yakisoba

Momiji image

SUSHI

Momiji

1522 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2985 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Yakisoba$21.00
choice of chicken, seafood, tofu or veggie, stir fried w/ egg noodles and vegetables
More about Momiji
Matsu image

SUSHI

Matsu

501 Stadium Place S, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Yakisoba$22.00
hoice of chicken, seafood, tofu, veggie, stir fried w/ wheat noodles & vegetables
More about Matsu
Momiji SLU image

SUSHI

Momiji SLU

731 Bell Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Yakisoba$22.00
choice of chicken, seafood, tofu or veggie, stir fried w/ egg noodles and vegetables
More about Momiji SLU
Normandy Teriyaki image

 

Normandy Teriyaki

17841 1st Ave S, Normandy Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Veggie Yakisoba$6.49
Side Veggie Yakisoba
Rib-Eye Beef Yakisoba$15.49
Rib-Eye Beef Yakisoba
Pork Yakisoba$14.49
Pork Yakisoba
More about Normandy Teriyaki
Item pic

 

SUMO EXPRESS

219 BROADWAY E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Japanese Yakisoba$13.95
Japanese Yakisoba$19.95
More about SUMO EXPRESS
Item pic

 

Teriyaki & Wok

324 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Yakisoba w/Vegetables$13.99
Japanese thick noodles, stir-fried with vegetables in a sweet and savory sauce, served with one scoop of rice.
Spicy Tofu Yakisoba$15.99
Deep fried crispy tofu chunks comes with our delicious yakisoba in our delicious home-made spicy sauce.
Yakisoba w/Combo Meat$16.99
Japanese thick noodles, stir-fried with vegetables and combination of chicken, beef, and shrimp in a sweet and savory sauce, served with one scoop of rice.
More about Teriyaki & Wok
Item pic

 

Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Yakisoba$15.50
Japanese yakisoba noodles, cabbages, carrots, mushrooms topped with pickled red ginger, seaweed.
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
Umi Sake House image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Umi Sake House

2230 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (8197 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Yakisoba$20.00
chicken, seafood or tofu, stir fried egg noodles, vegetables
More about Umi Sake House

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Wonton Soup

Mahi Mahi

Meatloaf

Coleslaw

Thai Salad

Patty Melts

Grilled Chicken

Crispy Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 3.9 (20 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston