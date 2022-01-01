Yakisoba in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve yakisoba
Momiji
1522 12th Ave, Seattle
|Yakisoba
|$21.00
choice of chicken, seafood, tofu or veggie, stir fried w/ egg noodles and vegetables
Matsu
501 Stadium Place S, Seattle
|Yakisoba
|$22.00
hoice of chicken, seafood, tofu, veggie, stir fried w/ wheat noodles & vegetables
Momiji SLU
731 Bell Street, Seattle
|Yakisoba
|$22.00
choice of chicken, seafood, tofu or veggie, stir fried w/ egg noodles and vegetables
Normandy Teriyaki
17841 1st Ave S, Normandy Park
|Side Veggie Yakisoba
|$6.49
|Rib-Eye Beef Yakisoba
|$15.49
|Pork Yakisoba
|$14.49
SUMO EXPRESS
219 BROADWAY E, Seattle
|Japanese Yakisoba
|$13.95
Teriyaki & Wok
324 Broadway E, Seattle
|Yakisoba w/Vegetables
|$13.99
Japanese thick noodles, stir-fried with vegetables in a sweet and savory sauce, served with one scoop of rice.
|Spicy Tofu Yakisoba
|$15.99
Deep fried crispy tofu chunks comes with our delicious yakisoba in our delicious home-made spicy sauce.
|Yakisoba w/Combo Meat
|$16.99
Japanese thick noodles, stir-fried with vegetables and combination of chicken, beef, and shrimp in a sweet and savory sauce, served with one scoop of rice.
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
408 Broadway East, Seattle
|Yakisoba
|$15.50
Japanese yakisoba noodles, cabbages, carrots, mushrooms topped with pickled red ginger, seaweed.