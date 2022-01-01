Yellow curry in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve yellow curry
Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
1121 E. Pike St, Seattle
|Yellow Curry
|$16.95
Yellow curry paste, potatoes and onions simmered in coconut milk. This dish DOESN'T come with rice.
Noi Thai Cuisine
1303 1st Ave, Seattle
|VG Yellow Curry
|$18.95
Slightly milder than red and green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, carrot, cabbage, broccoli and fried tofu.
|Yellow Curry Crab
|$25.95
Succulent Alaskan crab meat cooked with coconut milk and betel leaves simmered in a aromatic yellow curry.
|Yellow Curry
|$18.95
Slightly milder than red or green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, potatoes, and onions. Spicy. Gluten free.
Bai Tong Thai
16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila
|Yellow Curry
|$15.50
Slightly milder than red or green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, potatoes and onions. **Rice is not included**
|Yellow Curry
|$11.95
Slightly milder than red or green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, potatoes and onions.
|Yellow Curry Fried Rice
|$15.95
This fried rice dish infuses jasmine rice with Indian yellow curry flavor and adds pineapple, cashew nuts, and onions.
Kaosamai Thai
404 North 36th Street, Seattle
|Yellow Curry
|$15.00
Yellow curry with potato, tomato and onion.
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
408 Broadway East, Seattle
|(L9) Yellow Curry
|$11.50
Your choice of meat simmered in coconut milk with potatoes, onions, carrots in mild yellow curry sauce. Served with rice and salad. Gluten Free
|Yellow Curry
|$14.00
Potatoes, onions, carrots, mixed spices cooked with coconut milk. Gluten Free
Kin Len
3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle
|Stir Fry Yellow Curry with Prawns
|$18.00
Stir fried whole prawns with turmeric curry paste, egg, white onion, green scallion, Chinese celery, red bell pepper. Served with white jasmine rice.
