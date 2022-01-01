Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yellow curry in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve yellow curry

Item pic

TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe

1121 E. Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Yellow Curry$16.95
Yellow curry paste, potatoes and onions simmered in coconut milk. This dish DOESN'T come with rice.
More about Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai Cuisine

1303 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (4411 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
VG Yellow Curry$18.95
Slightly milder than red and green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, carrot, cabbage, broccoli and fried tofu.
Yellow Curry Crab$25.95
Succulent Alaskan crab meat cooked with coconut milk and betel leaves simmered in a aromatic yellow curry.
Yellow Curry$18.95
Slightly milder than red or green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, potatoes, and onions. Spicy. Gluten free.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine
Bai Tong Thai image

 

Bai Tong Thai

16876 Southcenter Pkwy, Tukwila

Avg 4.3 (5998 reviews)
Takeout
Yellow Curry$15.50
Slightly milder than red or green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, potatoes and onions. **Rice is not included**
Yellow Curry$11.95
Slightly milder than red or green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, potatoes and onions.
Yellow Curry Fried Rice$15.95
This fried rice dish infuses jasmine rice with Indian yellow curry flavor and adds pineapple, cashew nuts, and onions.
More about Bai Tong Thai
Banner pic

 

Kaosamai Thai

404 North 36th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Yellow Curry$15.00
Yellow curry with potato, tomato and onion.
More about Kaosamai Thai
Item pic

 

Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
(L9) Yellow Curry$11.50
Your choice of meat simmered in coconut milk with potatoes, onions, carrots in mild yellow curry sauce. Served with rice and salad. Gluten Free
Yellow Curry$14.00
Potatoes, onions, carrots, mixed spices cooked with coconut milk. Gluten Free
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Kin Len

3517 Fremont Ave North, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Stir Fry Yellow Curry with Prawns$18.00
Stir fried whole prawns with turmeric curry paste, egg, white onion, green scallion, Chinese celery, red bell pepper. Served with white jasmine rice.
More about Kin Len
Item pic

 

Noi Thai Cuisine

7900 East Green Lake Drive Suite 101/102, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yellow Curry$18.95
Slightly milder than red or green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, potatoes, and onions. Spicy. Gluten free.
Yellow Curry Crab$25.95
Succulent Alaskan crab meat cooked with coconut milk and betel leaves simmered in a aromatic yellow curry.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine

