Downtown restaurants you'll love

FRENCH FRIES
Purple Cafe - Seattle
1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE
|Popular items
|PLEASE PROVIDE UTENSILS
please add utensils if you'd like them, we will not automatically include utensils.
|Roast Beef Dip
|$20.00
gruyère, caramelized onion, horseradish aïoli, red wine jus
|Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
|$17.00
provolone, smoked gouda, gruyère, charred onion confit, grilled sourdough
PIZZA
Elemental Pizza
701 5th Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Prosciuto & Arugula
|$10.50
Garlic oil base, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula
|Carnivorous
|$10.50
Tomato sauce base, shredded mozzarella, Zoe's Pepperoini, sausage, bacon & salami
|Build Your Own Pizza
|$9.50
Choose 1 Sauce, Choose 1 Cheese, Choose 3 Toppings additional toppings are $1.00 each
PIZZA • SALADS
Serious Pie - Downtown
2001 4th Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Pear Salad
|$13.00
Bosc pear salad, radicchio, fennel, hazelnuts, gorgonzola vinaigrette
|Fresh Mozzarella Pizza
|$19.00
Tomato sauce, Ferndale Farms fresh mozzarella, basil, oregano, Murray River salt
Pasteurized: Yes (cow)
Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Nightshades, Aliums, Citrus
|Italian Chop Salad
|$13.00
Gaeta olives, salami, garbanzos, artichokes, provolone, vinaigrette
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noi Thai Cuisine
1303 1st Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Crispy Garlic Chicken
|$20.50
Our house specialty. Lightly battered and fried boneless chicken pieces, stir-fried in a sweet, garlic-infused sauce topped with crispy fried basil leaves and red bell peppers.
|Crab Wontons
|$13.95
Crispy-fried wontons stuffed with a combination of crab, carrots, celery and cream cheese, served with Noi style plum sauce.
|Fresh Rolls
|$11.95
Stuffed with shrimp, BBQ pork, cilantro, bean sprouts, carrots, lettuce, basil leaves and rice vermicelli wrapped in soft rice skin. Served with our famous peanut sauce.
TACOS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Jack's BBQ
701 5th Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Ribs Plate
|$16.50
Dry rubbed and smoked with our custom spice blend. Served with a side of your choice.
|Plain Caesar
|$7.00
Crisp romaine, parmesan, house made Caesar dressing (no anchovy), and spiced cornbread croutons.
|Brisket Plate
|$17.00
Double R Ranch "USDA Choice", seasoned with salt and pepper. Smoked low and slow. Served with one side.
FRENCH FRIES
Zuba
400 Pine Street, #3050, Seattle
|Popular items
|Zuba Fries
|$10.99
Fries, chicken OR lamb & beef gyro, feta cheese, with garlic OR tzatziki sauce.
|Hummus
|$6.99
Ground garbanzo beans with spices and 1 pita bread.
|Chicken Shawerma Wrap
|$9.99
Marinated grilled strips with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, parsley, and garlic sauce.
Maximilien
81A Pike Street, Seattle
|Popular items
|Smoked Salmon
|$16.00
G&D Smoked Salmon and Brioche, capers, Crème Fraiche.
|Steak Frites
|$29.00
Grilled 10oz Flat Iron steak, red wine demi-glace. Hand cut fries and greens.
|Salade Verte au Roquefort
|$12.00
Red leaf, frisée, Watercress, with Roquefort, Dijon vinaigrette.
Great State Burger - Third Ave
1111 3rd Ave., Seattle
|Popular items
|Side Browns
|$1.75
Available Until 11 AM
|Boss Burger
|$11.75
Meet The Boss: 2 Beef Patties, Bacon, 2 Slices Of American Cheese, Organic Lettuce, Pickles & State Sauce.
|Crinkle-Cut Fries
|$3.50
Crispy and hot all the time. Comes with one State Sauce per order.
PASTA • STEAKS
Cortina
621 Union St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Baby Lettuce Salad
|$12.00
radish • fresh herbs • goat cheese • red wine vinaigrette
|Gnocchi al Telefono
|$18.00
mozzarella • tomato • basil • parmigiano reggiano
|Rigatoni
|$18.00
beef and pork ragu • tomato • chili • oregano • grana padano
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Pink Door
1919 Post Alley, Seattle
|Popular items
|Risotto
|$21.00
Our spring risotto with gulf shrimp, English peas, lemon zest, pea vines (Vegetarian Option Available-GF)
|Rigatoni and Meatballs
|$20.00
with marinara sauce
|Ciabatta Bread
|$2.00
2 thick slices and 1oz extra virgin olive oil infused with lemon and orange zest, garlic, shallots, rosemary
Homegrown - Downtown Seattle
999 3rd Ave, Plaza 2, Seattle
|Popular items
|Turkey, Bacon & Avocado
|$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
|Matcha Chicken Avocado
|$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)
|Farmstead Cobb
|$14.95
mary’s free-range chicken, blue cheese, pasture-raised egg, applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, farm greens & lemon avocado vinaigrette (D, E, GF)
Bar Taglio
822 1st Avenue, Seattle
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$29.00
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, pecorino
|Burrata
|$30.00
- VEGETARIAN - red sauce, mozzarella, burrata, olive oil, basil
|Cheese
|$27.00
- VEGETARIAN - red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
2010 Western Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|World's Best Wild Sockeye Salmon Burger
|$21.00
dill tartar, chow chow, lettuce
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
romaine, creamy parmesan, bacon fat fried & spiced cheddar gold fish
|Seatown Cheeseburger
|$15.00
american cheese, secret sauce, onions, b&b pickles
Thai Ginger
600 Pine Street, Seattle
|Popular items
|Spring Rolls
|$10.00
A delicate combination of vegetables and spices, rolled in a light wonton wrapper. Deep-fried and served with plum dipping sauce.
|Giew Tod
|$10.00
Red Rock Crab meat and cream cheese in a wonton wrapper. Deep-fried and served with sweet sriracha sauce.
|Satay Chicken
|$10.00
Barbecued chicken marinated in coconut milk and a mixture of Thai spices. Served with our famous peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
SANDWICHES
Café Hitchcock Exchange
818 1st Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Porchetta
|$18.00
house cured porchetta with crispy skin, salsa verde, arugula
|Grain Bowl
|$17.00
grain medley, massaged kale, mama lils, seasonal veg, crunchy hominy, za'atar
|Green Goddess
|$15.00
little gems, napa cabbage, arugula, roasted broccoli, pickled leek, parmesan, pepitas
The Hart and The Hunter
107 Pine Street, Seattle
|Popular items
|Banana Pancakes
|$14.00
strawberry jam, maple syrup, berries
|Puget Burger
|$18.00
king salmon burger, pickled fennel, arugula, tartar sauce
|Smoked Corned Beef Hash
|$16.00
poached egg, pickled veg, hollandaise, toast or biscuit
BB's Teriyaki Grill
1111 3rd ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|BYO
|$11.00
|Goyza
|$2.00
PASTA • STEAKS
Cortina Cafe
621 Union St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Sea Salt
|$2.50
|96oz traveler
|$20.00
Forge Coffee Roasting Company
Kaiser Permanente 201 16th Ave E, Seattle