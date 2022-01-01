Downtown restaurants you'll love

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Sandwich
BBQ
Cake
Sushi
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Food Trucks
Thai
Indian
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan
French
Southern
Middle Eastern
Must-try Downtown restaurants

Purple Cafe & Wine Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Cafe - Seattle

1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (9052 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PLEASE PROVIDE UTENSILS
please add utensils if you'd like them, we will not automatically include utensils.
Roast Beef Dip$20.00
gruyère, caramelized onion, horseradish aïoli, red wine jus
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$17.00
provolone, smoked gouda, gruyère, charred onion confit, grilled sourdough
More about Purple Cafe - Seattle
Elemental Pizza image

PIZZA

Elemental Pizza

701 5th Ave, Seattle

Avg 3.8 (78 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Prosciuto & Arugula$10.50
Garlic oil base, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula
Carnivorous$10.50
Tomato sauce base, shredded mozzarella, Zoe's Pepperoini, sausage, bacon & salami
Build Your Own Pizza$9.50
Choose 1 Sauce, Choose 1 Cheese, Choose 3 Toppings additional toppings are $1.00 each
More about Elemental Pizza
Serious Pie - Downtown image

PIZZA • SALADS

Serious Pie - Downtown

2001 4th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4898 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pear Salad$13.00
Bosc pear salad, radicchio, fennel, hazelnuts, gorgonzola vinaigrette
Fresh Mozzarella Pizza$19.00
Tomato sauce, Ferndale Farms fresh mozzarella, basil, oregano, Murray River salt
Pasteurized: Yes (cow)
Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Nightshades, Aliums, Citrus
Italian Chop Salad$13.00
Gaeta olives, salami, garbanzos, artichokes, provolone, vinaigrette
More about Serious Pie - Downtown
Noi Thai Cuisine image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai Cuisine

1303 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (4411 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Garlic Chicken$20.50
Our house specialty. Lightly battered and fried boneless chicken pieces, stir-fried in a sweet, garlic-infused sauce topped with crispy fried basil leaves and red bell peppers.
Crab Wontons$13.95
Crispy-fried wontons stuffed with a combination of crab, carrots, celery and cream cheese, served with Noi style plum sauce.
Fresh Rolls$11.95
Stuffed with shrimp, BBQ pork, cilantro, bean sprouts, carrots, lettuce, basil leaves and rice vermicelli wrapped in soft rice skin. Served with our famous peanut sauce.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine
Jack's BBQ image

TACOS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Jack's BBQ

701 5th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (63 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ribs Plate$16.50
Dry rubbed and smoked with our custom spice blend. Served with a side of your choice.
Plain Caesar$7.00
Crisp romaine, parmesan, house made Caesar dressing (no anchovy), and spiced cornbread croutons.
Brisket Plate$17.00
Double R Ranch "USDA Choice", seasoned with salt and pepper. Smoked low and slow. Served with one side.
More about Jack's BBQ
Zuba image

FRENCH FRIES

Zuba

400 Pine Street, #3050, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (20 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Zuba Fries$10.99
Fries, chicken OR lamb & beef gyro, feta cheese, with garlic OR tzatziki sauce.
Hummus$6.99
Ground garbanzo beans with spices and 1 pita bread.
Chicken Shawerma Wrap$9.99
Marinated grilled strips with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, parsley, and garlic sauce.
More about Zuba
Maximilien image

 

Maximilien

81A Pike Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Salmon$16.00
G&D Smoked Salmon and Brioche, capers, Crème Fraiche.
Steak Frites$29.00
Grilled 10oz Flat Iron steak, red wine demi-glace. Hand cut fries and greens.
Salade Verte au Roquefort$12.00
Red leaf, frisée, Watercress, with Roquefort, Dijon vinaigrette.
More about Maximilien
Great State Burger image

 

Great State Burger - Third Ave

1111 3rd Ave., Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side Browns$1.75
Available Until 11 AM
Boss Burger$11.75
Meet The Boss: 2 Beef Patties, Bacon, 2 Slices Of American Cheese, Organic Lettuce, Pickles & State Sauce.
Crinkle-Cut Fries$3.50
Crispy and hot all the time. Comes with one State Sauce per order.
More about Great State Burger - Third Ave
Cortina image

PASTA • STEAKS

Cortina

621 Union St, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baby Lettuce Salad$12.00
radish • fresh herbs • goat cheese • red wine vinaigrette
Gnocchi al Telefono$18.00
mozzarella • tomato • basil • parmigiano reggiano
Rigatoni$18.00
beef and pork ragu • tomato • chili • oregano • grana padano
More about Cortina
The Pink Door image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Pink Door

1919 Post Alley, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (14469 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Risotto$21.00
Our spring risotto with gulf shrimp, English peas, lemon zest, pea vines (Vegetarian Option Available-GF)
Rigatoni and Meatballs$20.00
with marinara sauce
Ciabatta Bread$2.00
2 thick slices and 1oz extra virgin olive oil infused with lemon and orange zest, garlic, shallots, rosemary
More about The Pink Door
Homegrown - Downtown Seattle image

 

Homegrown - Downtown Seattle

999 3rd Ave, Plaza 2, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
Matcha Chicken Avocado$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)
Farmstead Cobb$14.95
mary’s free-range chicken, blue cheese, pasture-raised egg, applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, farm greens & lemon avocado vinaigrette (D, E, GF)
More about Homegrown - Downtown Seattle
Bar Taglio image

 

Bar Taglio

822 1st Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pepperoni$29.00
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, pecorino
Burrata$30.00
- VEGETARIAN - red sauce, mozzarella, burrata, olive oil, basil
Cheese$27.00
- VEGETARIAN - red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
More about Bar Taglio
Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry

2010 Western Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (1679 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
World's Best Wild Sockeye Salmon Burger$21.00
dill tartar, chow chow, lettuce
Caesar Salad$13.00
romaine, creamy parmesan, bacon fat fried & spiced cheddar gold fish
Seatown Cheeseburger$15.00
american cheese, secret sauce, onions, b&b pickles
More about Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
Thai Ginger image

 

Thai Ginger

600 Pine Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Spring Rolls$10.00
A delicate combination of vegetables and spices, rolled in a light wonton wrapper. Deep-fried and served with plum dipping sauce.
Giew Tod$10.00
Red Rock Crab meat and cream cheese in a wonton wrapper. Deep-fried and served with sweet sriracha sauce.
Satay Chicken$10.00
Barbecued chicken marinated in coconut milk and a mixture of Thai spices. Served with our famous peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
More about Thai Ginger
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Café Hitchcock Exchange

818 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (193 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Porchetta$18.00
house cured porchetta with crispy skin, salsa verde, arugula
Grain Bowl$17.00
grain medley, massaged kale, mama lils, seasonal veg, crunchy hominy, za'atar
Green Goddess$15.00
little gems, napa cabbage, arugula, roasted broccoli, pickled leek, parmesan, pepitas
More about Café Hitchcock Exchange
The Hart and The Hunter image

 

The Hart and The Hunter

107 Pine Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Banana Pancakes$14.00
strawberry jam, maple syrup, berries
Puget Burger$18.00
king salmon burger, pickled fennel, arugula, tartar sauce
Smoked Corned Beef Hash$16.00
poached egg, pickled veg, hollandaise, toast or biscuit
More about The Hart and The Hunter
BB's Teriyaki Grill image

 

BB's Teriyaki Grill

1111 3rd ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BYO$11.00
Goyza$2.00
More about BB's Teriyaki Grill
Cortina Cafe image

PASTA • STEAKS

Cortina Cafe

621 Union St, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (48 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sea Salt$2.50
96oz traveler$20.00
More about Cortina Cafe
Evergreens image

 

Evergreens

1631 6th Ave., Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own$10.97
More about Evergreens
Evergreens image

 

Evergreens

701 5th Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own$10.97
More about Evergreens
Evergreens image

 

Evergreens

600 University Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own$10.97
More about Evergreens
Evergreens image

 

Evergreens

1430 2nd Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own$10.97
More about Evergreens
The Metropolitan Grill image

 

The Metropolitan Grill

820 Second Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Metropolitan Grill
Kastoori Grill image

GRILL

Kastoori Grill

94 Stewart St, Seattle

Avg 4 (3300 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Kastoori Grill
Le Panier image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Le Panier

1902 Pike Place, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1683 reviews)
Takeout
More about Le Panier
Forge Coffee Roasting Company image

 

Forge Coffee Roasting Company

Kaiser Permanente 201 16th Ave E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Forge Coffee Roasting Company
The Diller Room image

 

The Diller Room

1224 1st ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Diller Room
Can Can image

 

Can Can

1530 1/2 Post Alley, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Can Can

