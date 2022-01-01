Downtown bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Downtown
More about Purple Cafe - Seattle
FRENCH FRIES
Purple Cafe - Seattle
1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE
|Popular items
|PLEASE PROVIDE UTENSILS
please add utensils if you'd like them, we will not automatically include utensils.
|Roast Beef Dip
|$20.00
gruyère, caramelized onion, horseradish aïoli, red wine jus
|Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup
|$17.00
provolone, smoked gouda, gruyère, charred onion confit, grilled sourdough
More about Elemental Pizza
PIZZA
Elemental Pizza
701 5th Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Prosciuto & Arugula
|$10.50
Garlic oil base, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula
|Carnivorous
|$10.50
Tomato sauce base, shredded mozzarella, Zoe's Pepperoini, sausage, bacon & salami
|Build Your Own Pizza
|$9.50
Choose 1 Sauce, Choose 1 Cheese, Choose 3 Toppings additional toppings are $1.00 each
More about The Pink Door
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Pink Door
1919 Post Alley, Seattle
|Popular items
|Risotto
|$21.00
Our spring risotto with gulf shrimp, English peas, lemon zest, pea vines (Vegetarian Option Available-GF)
|Rigatoni and Meatballs
|$20.00
with marinara sauce
|Ciabatta Bread
|$2.00
2 thick slices and 1oz extra virgin olive oil infused with lemon and orange zest, garlic, shallots, rosemary
More about Bar Taglio
Bar Taglio
822 1st Avenue, Seattle
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$29.00
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, pecorino
|Burrata
|$30.00
- VEGETARIAN - red sauce, mozzarella, burrata, olive oil, basil
|Cheese
|$27.00
- VEGETARIAN - red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
More about Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
2010 Western Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|World's Best Wild Sockeye Salmon Burger
|$21.00
dill tartar, chow chow, lettuce
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
romaine, creamy parmesan, bacon fat fried & spiced cheddar gold fish
|Seatown Cheeseburger
|$15.00
american cheese, secret sauce, onions, b&b pickles
More about The Hart and The Hunter
The Hart and The Hunter
107 Pine Street, Seattle
|Popular items
|Banana Pancakes
|$14.00
strawberry jam, maple syrup, berries
|Puget Burger
|$18.00
king salmon burger, pickled fennel, arugula, tartar sauce
|Smoked Corned Beef Hash
|$16.00
poached egg, pickled veg, hollandaise, toast or biscuit
More about Forge Coffee Roasting Company
Forge Coffee Roasting Company
Kaiser Permanente 201 16th Ave E, Seattle