Downtown bars & lounges you'll love

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Downtown

Purple Cafe & Wine Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Cafe - Seattle

1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (9052 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PLEASE PROVIDE UTENSILS
please add utensils if you'd like them, we will not automatically include utensils.
Roast Beef Dip$20.00
gruyère, caramelized onion, horseradish aïoli, red wine jus
Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup$17.00
provolone, smoked gouda, gruyère, charred onion confit, grilled sourdough
Elemental Pizza image

PIZZA

Elemental Pizza

701 5th Ave, Seattle

Avg 3.8 (78 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Prosciuto & Arugula$10.50
Garlic oil base, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula
Carnivorous$10.50
Tomato sauce base, shredded mozzarella, Zoe's Pepperoini, sausage, bacon & salami
Build Your Own Pizza$9.50
Choose 1 Sauce, Choose 1 Cheese, Choose 3 Toppings additional toppings are $1.00 each
The Pink Door image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Pink Door

1919 Post Alley, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (14469 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Risotto$21.00
Our spring risotto with gulf shrimp, English peas, lemon zest, pea vines (Vegetarian Option Available-GF)
Rigatoni and Meatballs$20.00
with marinara sauce
Ciabatta Bread$2.00
2 thick slices and 1oz extra virgin olive oil infused with lemon and orange zest, garlic, shallots, rosemary
Bar Taglio image

 

Bar Taglio

822 1st Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pepperoni$29.00
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, pecorino
Burrata$30.00
- VEGETARIAN - red sauce, mozzarella, burrata, olive oil, basil
Cheese$27.00
- VEGETARIAN - red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry

2010 Western Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (1679 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
World's Best Wild Sockeye Salmon Burger$21.00
dill tartar, chow chow, lettuce
Caesar Salad$13.00
romaine, creamy parmesan, bacon fat fried & spiced cheddar gold fish
Seatown Cheeseburger$15.00
american cheese, secret sauce, onions, b&b pickles
The Hart and The Hunter image

 

The Hart and The Hunter

107 Pine Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Banana Pancakes$14.00
strawberry jam, maple syrup, berries
Puget Burger$18.00
king salmon burger, pickled fennel, arugula, tartar sauce
Smoked Corned Beef Hash$16.00
poached egg, pickled veg, hollandaise, toast or biscuit
Forge Coffee Roasting Company image

 

Forge Coffee Roasting Company

Kaiser Permanente 201 16th Ave E, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Diller Room image

 

The Diller Room

1224 1st ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Can Can image

 

Can Can

1530 1/2 Post Alley, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
