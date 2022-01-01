Downtown breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Downtown
More about Great State Burger - Third Ave
Great State Burger - Third Ave
1111 3rd Ave., Seattle
|Popular items
|Side Browns
|$1.75
Available Until 11 AM
|Boss Burger
|$11.75
Meet The Boss: 2 Beef Patties, Bacon, 2 Slices Of American Cheese, Organic Lettuce, Pickles & State Sauce.
|Crinkle-Cut Fries
|$3.50
Crispy and hot all the time. Comes with one State Sauce per order.
More about Homegrown - Downtown Seattle
Homegrown - Downtown Seattle
999 3rd Ave, Plaza 2, Seattle
|Popular items
|Turkey, Bacon & Avocado
|$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
|Matcha Chicken Avocado
|$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)
|Farmstead Cobb
|$14.95
mary’s free-range chicken, blue cheese, pasture-raised egg, applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, farm greens & lemon avocado vinaigrette (D, E, GF)
More about Café Hitchcock Exchange
SANDWICHES
Café Hitchcock Exchange
818 1st Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Porchetta
|$18.00
house cured porchetta with crispy skin, salsa verde, arugula
|Grain Bowl
|$17.00
grain medley, massaged kale, mama lils, seasonal veg, crunchy hominy, za'atar
|Green Goddess
|$15.00
little gems, napa cabbage, arugula, roasted broccoli, pickled leek, parmesan, pepitas
More about The Hart and The Hunter
The Hart and The Hunter
107 Pine Street, Seattle
|Popular items
|Banana Pancakes
|$14.00
strawberry jam, maple syrup, berries
|Puget Burger
|$18.00
king salmon burger, pickled fennel, arugula, tartar sauce
|Smoked Corned Beef Hash
|$16.00
poached egg, pickled veg, hollandaise, toast or biscuit