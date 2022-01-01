Downtown breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Downtown

Great State Burger image

 

Great State Burger - Third Ave

1111 3rd Ave., Seattle

No reviews yet
Side Browns$1.75
Available Until 11 AM
Boss Burger$11.75
Meet The Boss: 2 Beef Patties, Bacon, 2 Slices Of American Cheese, Organic Lettuce, Pickles & State Sauce.
Crinkle-Cut Fries$3.50
Crispy and hot all the time. Comes with one State Sauce per order.
Homegrown - Downtown Seattle image

 

Homegrown - Downtown Seattle

999 3rd Ave, Plaza 2, Seattle

No reviews yet
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
Matcha Chicken Avocado$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)
Farmstead Cobb$14.95
mary’s free-range chicken, blue cheese, pasture-raised egg, applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, farm greens & lemon avocado vinaigrette (D, E, GF)
Consumer pic

SANDWICHES

Café Hitchcock Exchange

818 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (193 reviews)
Porchetta$18.00
house cured porchetta with crispy skin, salsa verde, arugula
Grain Bowl$17.00
grain medley, massaged kale, mama lils, seasonal veg, crunchy hominy, za'atar
Green Goddess$15.00
little gems, napa cabbage, arugula, roasted broccoli, pickled leek, parmesan, pepitas
The Hart and The Hunter image

 

The Hart and The Hunter

107 Pine Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Banana Pancakes$14.00
strawberry jam, maple syrup, berries
Puget Burger$18.00
king salmon burger, pickled fennel, arugula, tartar sauce
Smoked Corned Beef Hash$16.00
poached egg, pickled veg, hollandaise, toast or biscuit
Cortina Cafe image

PASTA • STEAKS

Cortina Cafe

621 Union St, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (48 reviews)
Sea Salt$2.50
96oz traveler$20.00
