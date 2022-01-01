Downtown burger restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • SALADS
Serious Pie - Downtown
2001 4th Ave, Seattle
|Pear Salad
|$13.00
Bosc pear salad, radicchio, fennel, hazelnuts, gorgonzola vinaigrette
|Fresh Mozzarella Pizza
|$19.00
Tomato sauce, Ferndale Farms fresh mozzarella, basil, oregano, Murray River salt
Pasteurized: Yes (cow)
Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Nightshades, Aliums, Citrus
|Italian Chop Salad
|$13.00
Gaeta olives, salami, garbanzos, artichokes, provolone, vinaigrette
Great State Burger - Third Ave
1111 3rd Ave., Seattle
|Side Browns
|$1.75
Available Until 11 AM
|Boss Burger
|$11.75
Meet The Boss: 2 Beef Patties, Bacon, 2 Slices Of American Cheese, Organic Lettuce, Pickles & State Sauce.
|Crinkle-Cut Fries
|$3.50
Crispy and hot all the time. Comes with one State Sauce per order.
FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS
Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry
2010 Western Ave, Seattle
|World's Best Wild Sockeye Salmon Burger
|$21.00
dill tartar, chow chow, lettuce
|Caesar Salad
|$13.00
romaine, creamy parmesan, bacon fat fried & spiced cheddar gold fish
|Seatown Cheeseburger
|$15.00
american cheese, secret sauce, onions, b&b pickles