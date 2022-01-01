Downtown burger restaurants you'll love

Serious Pie - Downtown image

PIZZA • SALADS

Serious Pie - Downtown

2001 4th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (4898 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pear Salad$13.00
Bosc pear salad, radicchio, fennel, hazelnuts, gorgonzola vinaigrette
Fresh Mozzarella Pizza$19.00
Tomato sauce, Ferndale Farms fresh mozzarella, basil, oregano, Murray River salt
Pasteurized: Yes (cow)
Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Nightshades, Aliums, Citrus
Italian Chop Salad$13.00
Gaeta olives, salami, garbanzos, artichokes, provolone, vinaigrette
More about Serious Pie - Downtown
Great State Burger image

 

Great State Burger - Third Ave

1111 3rd Ave., Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Side Browns$1.75
Available Until 11 AM
Boss Burger$11.75
Meet The Boss: 2 Beef Patties, Bacon, 2 Slices Of American Cheese, Organic Lettuce, Pickles & State Sauce.
Crinkle-Cut Fries$3.50
Crispy and hot all the time. Comes with one State Sauce per order.
More about Great State Burger - Third Ave
Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry image

FISH AND CHIPS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS

Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry

2010 Western Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (1679 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
World's Best Wild Sockeye Salmon Burger$21.00
dill tartar, chow chow, lettuce
Caesar Salad$13.00
romaine, creamy parmesan, bacon fat fried & spiced cheddar gold fish
Seatown Cheeseburger$15.00
american cheese, secret sauce, onions, b&b pickles
More about Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry

