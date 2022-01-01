Downtown sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Downtown
TACOS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Jack's BBQ
701 5th Ave, Seattle
Popular items
|Ribs Plate
|$16.50
Dry rubbed and smoked with our custom spice blend. Served with a side of your choice.
|Plain Caesar
|$7.00
Crisp romaine, parmesan, house made Caesar dressing (no anchovy), and spiced cornbread croutons.
|Brisket Plate
|$17.00
Double R Ranch "USDA Choice", seasoned with salt and pepper. Smoked low and slow. Served with one side.
Homegrown - Downtown Seattle
999 3rd Ave, Plaza 2, Seattle
Popular items
|Turkey, Bacon & Avocado
|$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
|Matcha Chicken Avocado
|$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)
|Farmstead Cobb
|$14.95
mary’s free-range chicken, blue cheese, pasture-raised egg, applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, farm greens & lemon avocado vinaigrette (D, E, GF)