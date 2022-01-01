Downtown sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Downtown

Jack's BBQ image

TACOS • BBQ • SANDWICHES

Jack's BBQ

701 5th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (63 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ribs Plate$16.50
Dry rubbed and smoked with our custom spice blend. Served with a side of your choice.
Plain Caesar$7.00
Crisp romaine, parmesan, house made Caesar dressing (no anchovy), and spiced cornbread croutons.
Brisket Plate$17.00
Double R Ranch "USDA Choice", seasoned with salt and pepper. Smoked low and slow. Served with one side.
More about Jack's BBQ
Homegrown - Downtown Seattle image

 

Homegrown - Downtown Seattle

999 3rd Ave, Plaza 2, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
Matcha Chicken Avocado$12.95
mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)
Farmstead Cobb$14.95
mary’s free-range chicken, blue cheese, pasture-raised egg, applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, farm greens & lemon avocado vinaigrette (D, E, GF)
More about Homegrown - Downtown Seattle
Evergreens image

 

Evergreens

1631 6th Ave., Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own$10.97
More about Evergreens
Evergreens image

 

Evergreens

600 University Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Build Your Own$10.97
More about Evergreens
Evergreens image

 

Evergreens

1430 2nd Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own$10.97
More about Evergreens
Le Panier image

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Le Panier

1902 Pike Place, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1683 reviews)
Takeout
More about Le Panier

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Downtown

Cookies

Salmon

Rigatoni

Panang Curry

Cheeseburgers

Curry

Map

More near Downtown to explore

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Junction

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Phinney Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Madison Valley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Greenlake

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Chinatown International District

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston