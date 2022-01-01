Downtown pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Downtown
More about Elemental Pizza
PIZZA
Elemental Pizza
701 5th Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Prosciuto & Arugula
|$10.50
Garlic oil base, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula
|Carnivorous
|$10.50
Tomato sauce base, shredded mozzarella, Zoe's Pepperoini, sausage, bacon & salami
|Build Your Own Pizza
|$9.50
Choose 1 Sauce, Choose 1 Cheese, Choose 3 Toppings additional toppings are $1.00 each
More about Bar Taglio
Bar Taglio
822 1st Avenue, Seattle
|Popular items
|Pepperoni
|$29.00
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, pecorino
|Burrata
|$30.00
- VEGETARIAN - red sauce, mozzarella, burrata, olive oil, basil
|Cheese
|$27.00
- VEGETARIAN - red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan