Downtown pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Downtown

Elemental Pizza image

PIZZA

Elemental Pizza

701 5th Ave, Seattle

Avg 3.8 (78 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Prosciuto & Arugula$10.50
Garlic oil base, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, arugula
Carnivorous$10.50
Tomato sauce base, shredded mozzarella, Zoe's Pepperoini, sausage, bacon & salami
Build Your Own Pizza$9.50
Choose 1 Sauce, Choose 1 Cheese, Choose 3 Toppings additional toppings are $1.00 each
More about Elemental Pizza
Bar Taglio image

 

Bar Taglio

822 1st Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pepperoni$29.00
red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, pecorino
Burrata$30.00
- VEGETARIAN - red sauce, mozzarella, burrata, olive oil, basil
Cheese$27.00
- VEGETARIAN - red sauce, mozzarella, parmesan
More about Bar Taglio
The Diller Room image

 

The Diller Room

1224 1st ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Diller Room

