Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Downtown
/
Seattle
/
Downtown
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Downtown restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
FRENCH FRIES
Purple Cafe - Seattle
1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE
Avg 4.4
(9052 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.00
More about Purple Cafe - Seattle
Homegrown - Downtown Seattle
999 3rd Ave, Plaza 2, Seattle
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.95
More about Homegrown - Downtown Seattle
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown
Thai Tea
Pudding
Short Ribs
Prawns
Mango Sticky Rice
Rice Pudding
Lentil Soup
Fried Rice
More near Downtown to explore
Denny Triangle
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
South Lake Union
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Industrial District
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Madison Valley
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Junction
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Eastlake
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Phinney Ridge
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Greenlake
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
Chinatown International District
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Bellingham
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(519 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(543 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston