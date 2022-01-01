Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cinnamon rolls in
Downtown
/
Seattle
/
Downtown
/
Cinnamon Rolls
Downtown restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls
FRENCH FRIES
Purple Cafe - Seattle
1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE
Avg 4.4
(9052 reviews)
Cinnamon Roll
$9.00
cream cheese icing
More about Purple Cafe - Seattle
The Hart and The Hunter
107 Pine Street, Seattle
No reviews yet
Cinnamon Roll
$6.00
More about The Hart and The Hunter
