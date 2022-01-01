Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cinnamon rolls in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve cinnamon rolls

Purple Cafe & Wine Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Cafe - Seattle

1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (9052 reviews)
Takeout
Cinnamon Roll$9.00
cream cheese icing
More about Purple Cafe - Seattle
The Hart and The Hunter image

 

The Hart and The Hunter

107 Pine Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cinnamon Roll$6.00
More about The Hart and The Hunter

