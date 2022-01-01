Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crab fried rice in
Downtown
/
Seattle
/
Downtown
/
Crab Fried Rice
Downtown restaurants that serve crab fried rice
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noi Thai Cuisine
1303 1st Ave, Seattle
Avg 4.3
(4411 reviews)
Crab Fried Rice
$24.95
A generous portion of succulent crab meat stir-fried with jasmine rice, egg, onions and tomatoes.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine
Thai Ginger
600 Pine Street, Seattle
No reviews yet
Crab Fried Rice
$22.00
More about Thai Ginger
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown
French Fries
Tofu Soup
Short Ribs
Chicken Sandwiches
Calamari
Green Beans
Prawns
Cake
More near Downtown to explore
Denny Triangle
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
South Lake Union
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Industrial District
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Madison Valley
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Junction
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Eastlake
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Phinney Ridge
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Greenlake
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
Chinatown International District
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Bellingham
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(519 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(543 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston