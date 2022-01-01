Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Purple Cafe & Wine Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Purple Cafe - Seattle

1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (9052 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Crispy Chicken$12.00
mary's farm raised
More about Purple Cafe - Seattle
Crispy Garlic Chicken image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai Cuisine

1303 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (4411 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Garlic Chicken$20.50
Our house specialty. Lightly battered and fried boneless chicken pieces, stir-fried in a sweet, garlic-infused sauce topped with crispy fried basil leaves and red bell peppers.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

EllaMia

1400 5th Ave., Seattle

No reviews yet
The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce
More about EllaMia

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Cookies

Clams

Steak Frites

Lentil Soup

French Fries

Waffles

Panang Curry

Calamari

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Madison Valley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Junction

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Phinney Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Greenlake

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Chinatown International District

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston