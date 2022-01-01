Crispy chicken in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve crispy chicken
FRENCH FRIES
Purple Cafe - Seattle
1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE
|Kids Crispy Chicken
|$12.00
mary's farm raised
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noi Thai Cuisine
1303 1st Ave, Seattle
|Crispy Garlic Chicken
|$20.50
Our house specialty. Lightly battered and fried boneless chicken pieces, stir-fried in a sweet, garlic-infused sauce topped with crispy fried basil leaves and red bell peppers.
EllaMia
1400 5th Ave., Seattle
|The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
|Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce