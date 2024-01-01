Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Croissants in
Downtown
/
Seattle
/
Downtown
/
Croissants
Downtown restaurants that serve croissants
SANDWICHES
Café Hitchcock
818 1st Ave, Seattle
Avg 4.5
(193 reviews)
Butter Croissant
$4.00
Ham and Gruyere Croissant
$5.00
More about Café Hitchcock
Victrola - V5 - 300 Pine St
300 Pine St, Seattle
No reviews yet
Croissant Chocolate
$5.60
Croissant
$4.50
Croissant Ham & Provolone
$6.30
More about Victrola - V5 - 300 Pine St
