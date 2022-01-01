Fried chicken sandwiches in Downtown
Purple - Seattle
1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE
|FRIED BUTTERMILK CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$19.00
mary's farm raised breast, grilled brioche bun, sambal aioli, fresh tomato, pickled slabs, pea vine slaw
|PLEASE PROVIDE UTENSILS
|$0.00
please add utensils if you'd like them, we will not automatically include utensils.
|Cranberry Chicken
|$19.00
pulled chicken, bacon, almond, scallion, celery, apple, dried cranberry, parmigiano-reggiano, cranberry-dijon vinaigrette
EllaMia - Union
1400 5th Ave., Seattle
|The Original Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, cole slaw, and classic Sauce
|Sam's Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Cornflake Crusted Chicken Breast seasoned seasoned in our signature Sam's New Orleans style spice in between a toasted brioche bun with pickles, umami slaw, classic sauce