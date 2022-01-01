Fried rice in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve fried rice
More about Noi Thai Cuisine - Seattle
Noi Thai Cuisine - Seattle
1303 1st Ave, Seattle
|Crispy Garlic Chicken
|$20.50
Our house specialty. Lightly battered and fried boneless chicken pieces, stir-fried in a sweet, garlic-infused sauce topped with crispy fried basil leaves and red bell peppers.
|Pad Thai
|$18.95
Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.
|Larb
|$17.95
A flavorful Thai style salad of minced chicken or pork with red onions, spring onions, cilantro, mint leaves, chili and ground toasted rice tossed in a zesty lime dressing. Served with fresh vegetables.
More about Thai Ginger Pacific Place
Thai Ginger Pacific Place
600 Pine Street, Seattle
|Giew Tod
|$10.00
Red Rock Crab meat and cream cheese in a wonton wrapper. Deep-fried and served with sweet sriracha sauce.
|Spring Rolls
|$10.00
A delicate combination of vegetables and spices, rolled in a light wonton wrapper. Deep-fried and served with plum dipping sauce.
|Satay Chicken
|$10.00
Barbecued chicken marinated in coconut milk and a mixture of Thai spices. Served with our famous peanut sauce and cucumber salad.