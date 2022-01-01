Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve fried rice

Noi Thai Cuisine image

 

Noi Thai Cuisine - Seattle

1303 1st Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Garlic Chicken$20.50
Our house specialty. Lightly battered and fried boneless chicken pieces, stir-fried in a sweet, garlic-infused sauce topped with crispy fried basil leaves and red bell peppers.
Pad Thai$18.95
Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.
Larb$17.95
A flavorful Thai style salad of minced chicken or pork with red onions, spring onions, cilantro, mint leaves, chili and ground toasted rice tossed in a zesty lime dressing. Served with fresh vegetables.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine - Seattle
Thai Ginger image

 

Thai Ginger Pacific Place

600 Pine Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Giew Tod$10.00
Red Rock Crab meat and cream cheese in a wonton wrapper. Deep-fried and served with sweet sriracha sauce.
Spring Rolls$10.00
A delicate combination of vegetables and spices, rolled in a light wonton wrapper. Deep-fried and served with plum dipping sauce.
Satay Chicken$10.00
Barbecued chicken marinated in coconut milk and a mixture of Thai spices. Served with our famous peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
More about Thai Ginger Pacific Place

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Panang Curry

Crispy Chicken

Rice Pudding

Chicken Wraps

Chili

Salmon

Thai Tea

Pudding

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Madison Valley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Junction

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Phinney Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Greenlake

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Chinatown International District

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (551 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (562 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston