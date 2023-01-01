Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Downtown

Go
Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Purple - Seattle

1225 4TH AVE, SEATTLE

Avg 4.4 (9052 reviews)
Takeout
LOBSTER MAC AND CHEESE$41.00
campenelle, mornay sauce, truffle salt, toasted bread crumbs
More about Purple - Seattle
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Noi Thai Cuisine - Seattle

1303 1st Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (4411 reviews)
Takeout
Tom Yum Lobster$27.95
Our delicious spicy-sour soup is served simmering hot at your table with a succulent lobster tail, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, galangal root, spring onions and cilantro.
Pad Thai Lobster$33.95
Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.
More about Noi Thai Cuisine - Seattle

Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown

Salmon

Panang Curry

Prawns

Coconut Cream Pies

Tofu Soup

Calamari

Tacos

Rice Pudding

Map

More near Downtown to explore

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Madison Valley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Junction

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Phinney Ridge

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Chinatown International District

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Greenlake

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (842 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (365 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (973 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (733 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.6 (237 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston