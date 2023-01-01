Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mango sticky rice in
Downtown
/
Seattle
/
Downtown
/
Mango Sticky Rice
Downtown restaurants that serve mango sticky rice
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Noi Thai Cuisine - Seattle
1303 1st Ave, Seattle
Avg 4.3
(4411 reviews)
Mango Sticky Rice
$16.95
More about Noi Thai Cuisine - Seattle
Thai Ginger Pacific Place
600 Pine Street, Seattle
No reviews yet
Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice
$9.00
Mango with Sweet Sticky Rice
$10.00
More about Thai Ginger Pacific Place
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown
Chicken Satay
Pudding
Salmon
Kale Salad
Green Beans
Garlic Chicken
Tofu Soup
Crab Fried Rice
More near Downtown to explore
Denny Triangle
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
South Lake Union
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Industrial District
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Madison Valley
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Junction
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Phinney Ridge
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Eastlake
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Chinatown International District
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Greenlake
Avg 3.8
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
Olympia
Avg 4.4
(40 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
No reviews yet
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Bellingham
Avg 4.5
(65 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(854 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(369 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(988 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(735 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(529 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.6
(236 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston