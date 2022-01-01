Rigatoni in
Downtown
/
Seattle
/
Downtown
/
Rigatoni
Downtown restaurants that serve rigatoni
PASTA • STEAKS
Cortina
621 Union St, Seattle
Avg 3.6
(48 reviews)
Rigatoni
$18.00
beef and pork ragu • tomato • chili • oregano • grana padano
More about Cortina
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Pink Door
1919 Post Alley, Seattle
Avg 4.6
(14469 reviews)
Rigatoni and Meatballs
$20.00
with marinara sauce
More about The Pink Door
Browse other tasty dishes in Downtown
Panang Curry
Cheeseburgers
Curry
Salmon
Fried Rice
Cookies
More near Downtown to explore
South Lake Union
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Denny Triangle
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Industrial District
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Junction
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Eastlake
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Phinney Ridge
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Madison Valley
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Greenlake
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
Chinatown International District
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bremerton
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
Bellingham
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(164 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.4
(444 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(366 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston