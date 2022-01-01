Eastlake bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Eastlake restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Eastlake

Haymaker image

 

Haymaker

1903 Yale PL E, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fusili$19.00
seasonal mushroom, parmesan
Carrots$13.00
ricotta, pistachio gemolata
Strozzapretti$19.00
walnut pesto, boquerone, green olive
More about Haymaker
Eastlake Bar and Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Eastlake Bar and Grill

2947 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle

Avg 4 (1722 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Cheeseburger$14.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, cheddar, thousand island
Slab Cut Prime Rib Sandwich$17.95
In-house roasted slab cut prime rib sandwich, horsey mayo, melted cheese served with au jus and French fries.
California Chicken Club$16.95
Chicken breast, avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, chipotle mayo, French baguette, fresh hand cut French fries.
More about Eastlake Bar and Grill
Serafina Osteria image

 

Serafina Osteria

2043 Eastlake Ave East, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Polpettine$15.00
beef and pork meatballs, green olive-tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella, gremolata
Bread$5.00
house focaccia, infused olive oil
Rigatoni Bolognese$25.00
Anderson Ranch lamb, pork fennel sausage, tomato, marjoram, Pecorino
More about Serafina Osteria
Little Water Cantina image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Little Water Cantina

2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Burrito$11.00
Grilled chayote squash, corn, poblano chilies, crimini mushrooms, onions, vegetarian black beans, red rice, pico de gallo, Monterrey jack cheese, sour cream, and cilantro in a grilled flour tortilla with a side of 3-chile sauce.
Cantina Nachos$13.00
Corn tortilla chips topped with a mix of queso fundido & Monterey jack cheese, Cantina beans(contains pork), pico de gallo, cotija cheese, guacamole, and crema.
Carnitas Burrito$12.00
Traditional citrus, guajillo & garlic-braised pork, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, and Monterrey jack cheese in a grilled flour tortilla with a side of spicy 3-chile sauce.
More about Little Water Cantina

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Eastlake

Rigatoni

Map

More near Eastlake to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Queen Anne

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Industrial District

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Phinney Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Madison Valley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Alki

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston