Eastlake bars & lounges you'll love

More about Haymaker
Haymaker
1903 Yale PL E, Seattle
|Popular items
|Fusili
|$19.00
seasonal mushroom, parmesan
|Carrots
|$13.00
ricotta, pistachio gemolata
|Strozzapretti
|$19.00
walnut pesto, boquerone, green olive
More about Eastlake Bar and Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Eastlake Bar and Grill
2947 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle
|Popular items
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$14.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, cheddar, thousand island
|Slab Cut Prime Rib Sandwich
|$17.95
In-house roasted slab cut prime rib sandwich, horsey mayo, melted cheese served with au jus and French fries.
|California Chicken Club
|$16.95
Chicken breast, avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, chipotle mayo, French baguette, fresh hand cut French fries.
More about Serafina Osteria
Serafina Osteria
2043 Eastlake Ave East, Seattle
|Popular items
|Polpettine
|$15.00
beef and pork meatballs, green olive-tomato sauce, smoked mozzarella, gremolata
|Bread
|$5.00
house focaccia, infused olive oil
|Rigatoni Bolognese
|$25.00
Anderson Ranch lamb, pork fennel sausage, tomato, marjoram, Pecorino
More about Little Water Cantina
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Little Water Cantina
2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle
|Popular items
|Veggie Burrito
|$11.00
Grilled chayote squash, corn, poblano chilies, crimini mushrooms, onions, vegetarian black beans, red rice, pico de gallo, Monterrey jack cheese, sour cream, and cilantro in a grilled flour tortilla with a side of 3-chile sauce.
|Cantina Nachos
|$13.00
Corn tortilla chips topped with a mix of queso fundido & Monterey jack cheese, Cantina beans(contains pork), pico de gallo, cotija cheese, guacamole, and crema.
|Carnitas Burrito
|$12.00
Traditional citrus, guajillo & garlic-braised pork, pickled red onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, and Monterrey jack cheese in a grilled flour tortilla with a side of spicy 3-chile sauce.