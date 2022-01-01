Rigatoni in Eastlake

Eastlake restaurants that serve rigatoni

Haymaker image

 

Haymaker

1903 Yale PL E, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rigatoni$22.00
bolognese, mascarpone, mint
More about Haymaker
Serafina Osteria image

 

Serafina Osteria

2043 Eastlake Ave East, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rigatoni Bolognese$25.00
Anderson Ranch lamb, pork fennel sausage, tomato, marjoram, Pecorino
More about Serafina Osteria
