Fremont restaurants you'll love

Must-try Fremont restaurants

uneeda burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

uneeda burger

4302 fremont ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (2041 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mushroom Burger$9.75
all-natural beef patty on our traditional bun, topped with savory grilled mushrooms, gruyere cheese, and truffle aioli.
Big Star Burger$10.75
all-natural beef patty on our traditional bun, topped with crispy-fried onions, bacon, cheddar, coleslaw, roasted fresno chili, and bbq sauce
Classic Burger$6.50
all-natural beef patty on a sesame-seed bun, topped with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and our house sauce.
More about uneeda burger
The Whale Wins image

TAPAS

The Whale Wins

3506 Stone Way N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1661 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Salt Roasted Half Chicken$36.00
savory pain perdu, dijon beurre blanc, apple, kohlrabi
Bay Shrimp Dip$18.00
with Kennebec potato chips.
Pickled Vegetables$12.00
Assorted vegetables pickled in-house
More about The Whale Wins
EL CAMINO image

 

EL CAMINO

607 N 35th St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Carne Asada Burrito$18.50
Grilled Harris Ranch all natural skirt steak, flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, four Mexican cheeses, sour cream, our infamous Mole Coloradito Sauce! NOTE: Sour cream and sauce come on the side.
Taco Plate$4.00
2 or more corn tortilla tacos of your choice, with Spanish rice and choice of beans
Quesadilla Appetizer$10.50
grilled, hand made masa tortillas, four
mexican cheeses, cilantro pesto, guacamole
(GF) (VEG)
More about EL CAMINO
Aslan Brewing Co. image

 

Aslan Brewing Co.

401 N 36th St. STE B, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Six Pack Subalpine$18.00
7.4% Three Tasting Notes: pine + bitter + medium body
Six Pack Coastal Pils$13.00
4.8% A northern German-style pilsener with citrus like bitterness
Six Pack Cosmic Dreams$14.00
6.0% A Hazy IPA with notes of freshly pressed tangerine, mandarin, and navel orange juices.
More about Aslan Brewing Co.
Revel image

 

Revel

401 NORTH 36TH STREET #100, Seattle

Avg 3.9 (2552 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crab Noodle$21.00
Dungeness crab noodle with red curry sauce and creme fraiche (NF)
Rice Cake$17.00
Rice cake, wild mushroom, dandelion greens, truffle soy (VEGAN, DF, NF)
Lumpia$13.00
Crispy lumpia Shanghai made with pork and collard green and served with sweet and sour chili sauce. (NF, DF)
More about Revel
PETOSKEY'S image

 

PETOSKEY'S

125 North 36 Street, seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
HAT TRICK MAC N CHEESE$24.00
PEPPERONI, PETOSKEY’S HAT TRICK MAC N CHEESE
CHEESE CURDS$12.00
Crispy breading on the outside with soft, savory melted mozzarella cheese on the inside.
- Marinara Sauce
GREAT MIKE PETOSKEY$25.00
PEPPERONI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, BLACK OLIVE, BELL PEPPER, MUSHROOM, ONION
More about PETOSKEY'S
Fast Fashion image

 

Fast Fashion

730 N 34th st, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fast Fashion Perpetual Stew - 4/Pack$22.00
"Perpetual Stew" DDH IPA.
Brewed with El Dorado, Sabro, Idaho 7, and Freestyle Motueka. 7.2% alc. vol.
Fast Fashion Yesterday's Wine - 4pack$28.00
Yesterday's Wine. Triple Dry Hopped Triple India Pale Ale.
With Freestyle Cascade, Motueka, Nelson, and Phantasm Powder.
10% alc. vol.
Fast Fashion Hot Pizza With Anchovy - 4/pack$22.00
“Hot Pizza With Anchovy” DDH IPA.
With Citra Lupomax, Sabro Lupomax, Mosaic Lupomax, and Segal Ranch Anchovy Hops
7.2% alc. vol.
More about Fast Fashion
Schilling Cider House image

 

Schilling Cider House

708 N 34th St., Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Schilling Cider Chaider 6pack$14.00
Sweet, cinnamon-forward chai with a tart, cardamom finish.
Sweet
Fremont Dark Star Oatmeal Stout 6pack$14.00
Celebrate supporting local! Blend this delicious dark beer with any apple only cider for a Fremont Friends Snake Bite! 8% abv
CONTAINS GLUTEN.
2 Towns Strawberade 19.2oz single$6.00
Blending strawberry and meyer lemon, this is a refreshing but jammy treat.
SEMI SWEET, 6.5%
More about Schilling Cider House
Dreamland Bar & Diner image

 

Dreamland Bar & Diner

3401 Evanston Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (97 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DREAMLAND BURGER$20.00
8oz housemade patty, American cheese, tomato, butter lettuce, red onion, 999 island sauce, fries
PORK SHOULDER TACOS$17.00
The best veggie burger in existence, probably. Housemade patty, muhammara ketchup, tzatziki, butter lettuce, tomato, fries
PORK HASH$17.00
Perfect crispy outside. Gooey inside. Fully customizable. Go nuts.
More about Dreamland Bar & Diner
Eve Fremont image

 

Eve Fremont

704 N 34th St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (547 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
onion jam labneh w/veggie chips$10.00
taro root, sweet potato & yam chips served with our house made onion jam labneh
hot bowl$19.00
ancient grains, nuts & seeds, dandelion greens, seasonal vegetables, sesame vinaigrette (vegan, dairy free)
bison burger$22.00
aged sharp cheddar, sweet onion jam, pickled apple, shaved kale, black garlic aioli, veggie chips or eve greens, macrina ciabatta or lettuce wrap.
More about Eve Fremont
Talaricos Fremont image

PIZZA

Talaricos Fremont

456 N 36th St, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Slice$6.74
Pepperoni, mozzarella & marinara.
Cheese Slice$5.99
Mozzarella & House made marinara. Feel free to add toppings to create your own.
Al Pastor Slice$7.99
Marinated pork, pineapple, red onion, cilantro, mozzarella & marinara. Served with a side of salsa.
More about Talaricos Fremont
Frelard Pizza Company image

PIZZA • SALADS

Frelard Pizza Company

4010 Leary Way NW, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1259 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Large Margherita$27.00
Tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella.
Caesar$12.00
fresh romaine heart, croutons, pecorino, caesar dressing.
Large Build Your Own (Half & Half)$23.00
Choose HALF & HALF of two specialty pies, or create your own masterpiece. One Side is (A) the other is (B). If you do not select a whole pizza topping and select toppings for one side only we will assume the other 1/2 is plain cheese.
More about Frelard Pizza Company
The Masonry image

PIZZA

The Masonry

730 N 34th St, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (614 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$9.00
wood roasted brussels sprouts, maple mustard vinaigrette, ras el hanout, almonds, pine nuts, golden raisins
*contains nuts* vegan
Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine, focaccia crouton, parmesan
Meatballs$15.00
Pure Country Farms pork and dry aged beef meatballs. So tender...a little spicy
More about The Masonry
Big Mario's Pizza - Fremont image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Big Mario's Pizza - Fremont

4350 Leary Way NW, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1025 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Arugula Salad$6.99
Soda Can$2.00
14" MEDIUM
More about Big Mario's Pizza - Fremont
Tavolata - Stone Way image

 

Tavolata - Stone Way

3627 Stone Way N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bucatini$27.00
•Black Trumpet
•Guanciale
•Parmesan
•Parsley
•Egg Yolk*
Tavolata Salad$14.00
•Champagne Vinaigrette
•Little Gem
•Chicories
•Radish
•Pine Nut
•Shallot
•Chive
•Parmesan
Burrata$16.00
•Pear Mostarda
•Walnut
•Celery Leaf
•Crostini
More about Tavolata - Stone Way
Evergreens image

 

Evergreens

738 N. 34th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own$10.97
More about Evergreens
Restaurant banner

 

Lunar Foods

3804 Evanston Ave N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Lunar Foods
Restaurant banner

 

Galaxy Rune (No Menu)

3601 Fremont Ave N Ste 207, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Galaxy Rune (No Menu)

