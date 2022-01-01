Fremont restaurants you'll love
More about uneeda burger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
uneeda burger
4302 fremont ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Mushroom Burger
|$9.75
all-natural beef patty on our traditional bun, topped with savory grilled mushrooms, gruyere cheese, and truffle aioli.
|Big Star Burger
|$10.75
all-natural beef patty on our traditional bun, topped with crispy-fried onions, bacon, cheddar, coleslaw, roasted fresno chili, and bbq sauce
|Classic Burger
|$6.50
all-natural beef patty on a sesame-seed bun, topped with lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and our house sauce.
More about The Whale Wins
TAPAS
The Whale Wins
3506 Stone Way N, Seattle
|Popular items
|Salt Roasted Half Chicken
|$36.00
savory pain perdu, dijon beurre blanc, apple, kohlrabi
|Bay Shrimp Dip
|$18.00
with Kennebec potato chips.
|Pickled Vegetables
|$12.00
Assorted vegetables pickled in-house
More about EL CAMINO
EL CAMINO
607 N 35th St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$18.50
Grilled Harris Ranch all natural skirt steak, flour tortilla, refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, four Mexican cheeses, sour cream, our infamous Mole Coloradito Sauce! NOTE: Sour cream and sauce come on the side.
|Taco Plate
|$4.00
2 or more corn tortilla tacos of your choice, with Spanish rice and choice of beans
|Quesadilla Appetizer
|$10.50
grilled, hand made masa tortillas, four
mexican cheeses, cilantro pesto, guacamole
(GF) (VEG)
More about Aslan Brewing Co.
Aslan Brewing Co.
401 N 36th St. STE B, Seattle
|Popular items
|Six Pack Subalpine
|$18.00
7.4% Three Tasting Notes: pine + bitter + medium body
|Six Pack Coastal Pils
|$13.00
4.8% A northern German-style pilsener with citrus like bitterness
|Six Pack Cosmic Dreams
|$14.00
6.0% A Hazy IPA with notes of freshly pressed tangerine, mandarin, and navel orange juices.
More about Revel
Revel
401 NORTH 36TH STREET #100, Seattle
|Popular items
|Crab Noodle
|$21.00
Dungeness crab noodle with red curry sauce and creme fraiche (NF)
|Rice Cake
|$17.00
Rice cake, wild mushroom, dandelion greens, truffle soy (VEGAN, DF, NF)
|Lumpia
|$13.00
Crispy lumpia Shanghai made with pork and collard green and served with sweet and sour chili sauce. (NF, DF)
More about PETOSKEY'S
PETOSKEY'S
125 North 36 Street, seattle
|Popular items
|HAT TRICK MAC N CHEESE
|$24.00
PEPPERONI, PETOSKEY’S HAT TRICK MAC N CHEESE
|CHEESE CURDS
|$12.00
Crispy breading on the outside with soft, savory melted mozzarella cheese on the inside.
- Marinara Sauce
|GREAT MIKE PETOSKEY
|$25.00
PEPPERONI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, BLACK OLIVE, BELL PEPPER, MUSHROOM, ONION
More about Fast Fashion
Fast Fashion
730 N 34th st, Seattle
|Popular items
|Fast Fashion Perpetual Stew - 4/Pack
|$22.00
"Perpetual Stew" DDH IPA.
Brewed with El Dorado, Sabro, Idaho 7, and Freestyle Motueka. 7.2% alc. vol.
|Fast Fashion Yesterday's Wine - 4pack
|$28.00
Yesterday's Wine. Triple Dry Hopped Triple India Pale Ale.
With Freestyle Cascade, Motueka, Nelson, and Phantasm Powder.
10% alc. vol.
|Fast Fashion Hot Pizza With Anchovy - 4/pack
|$22.00
“Hot Pizza With Anchovy” DDH IPA.
With Citra Lupomax, Sabro Lupomax, Mosaic Lupomax, and Segal Ranch Anchovy Hops
7.2% alc. vol.
More about Schilling Cider House
Schilling Cider House
708 N 34th St., Seattle
|Popular items
|Schilling Cider Chaider 6pack
|$14.00
Sweet, cinnamon-forward chai with a tart, cardamom finish.
Sweet
|Fremont Dark Star Oatmeal Stout 6pack
|$14.00
Celebrate supporting local! Blend this delicious dark beer with any apple only cider for a Fremont Friends Snake Bite! 8% abv
CONTAINS GLUTEN.
|2 Towns Strawberade 19.2oz single
|$6.00
Blending strawberry and meyer lemon, this is a refreshing but jammy treat.
SEMI SWEET, 6.5%
More about Dreamland Bar & Diner
Dreamland Bar & Diner
3401 Evanston Ave N, Seattle
|Popular items
|DREAMLAND BURGER
|$20.00
8oz housemade patty, American cheese, tomato, butter lettuce, red onion, 999 island sauce, fries
|PORK SHOULDER TACOS
|$17.00
The best veggie burger in existence, probably. Housemade patty, muhammara ketchup, tzatziki, butter lettuce, tomato, fries
|PORK HASH
|$17.00
Perfect crispy outside. Gooey inside. Fully customizable. Go nuts.
More about Eve Fremont
Eve Fremont
704 N 34th St, Seattle
|Popular items
|onion jam labneh w/veggie chips
|$10.00
taro root, sweet potato & yam chips served with our house made onion jam labneh
|hot bowl
|$19.00
ancient grains, nuts & seeds, dandelion greens, seasonal vegetables, sesame vinaigrette (vegan, dairy free)
|bison burger
|$22.00
aged sharp cheddar, sweet onion jam, pickled apple, shaved kale, black garlic aioli, veggie chips or eve greens, macrina ciabatta or lettuce wrap.
More about Talaricos Fremont
PIZZA
Talaricos Fremont
456 N 36th St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Slice
|$6.74
Pepperoni, mozzarella & marinara.
|Cheese Slice
|$5.99
Mozzarella & House made marinara. Feel free to add toppings to create your own.
|Al Pastor Slice
|$7.99
Marinated pork, pineapple, red onion, cilantro, mozzarella & marinara. Served with a side of salsa.
More about Frelard Pizza Company
PIZZA • SALADS
Frelard Pizza Company
4010 Leary Way NW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Large Margherita
|$27.00
Tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella.
|Caesar
|$12.00
fresh romaine heart, croutons, pecorino, caesar dressing.
|Large Build Your Own (Half & Half)
|$23.00
Choose HALF & HALF of two specialty pies, or create your own masterpiece. One Side is (A) the other is (B). If you do not select a whole pizza topping and select toppings for one side only we will assume the other 1/2 is plain cheese.
More about The Masonry
PIZZA
The Masonry
730 N 34th St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Roasted Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
wood roasted brussels sprouts, maple mustard vinaigrette, ras el hanout, almonds, pine nuts, golden raisins
*contains nuts* vegan
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
romaine, focaccia crouton, parmesan
|Meatballs
|$15.00
Pure Country Farms pork and dry aged beef meatballs. So tender...a little spicy
More about Big Mario's Pizza - Fremont
PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL
Big Mario's Pizza - Fremont
4350 Leary Way NW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Arugula Salad
|$6.99
|Soda Can
|$2.00
|14" MEDIUM
More about Tavolata - Stone Way
Tavolata - Stone Way
3627 Stone Way N, Seattle
|Popular items
|Bucatini
|$27.00
•Black Trumpet
•Guanciale
•Parmesan
•Parsley
•Egg Yolk*
|Tavolata Salad
|$14.00
•Champagne Vinaigrette
•Little Gem
•Chicories
•Radish
•Pine Nut
•Shallot
•Chive
•Parmesan
|Burrata
|$16.00
•Pear Mostarda
•Walnut
•Celery Leaf
•Crostini
More about Galaxy Rune (No Menu)
Galaxy Rune (No Menu)
3601 Fremont Ave N Ste 207, Seattle