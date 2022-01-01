Fremont pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Fremont

PETOSKEY'S image

 

PETOSKEY'S

125 North 36 Street, seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
HAT TRICK MAC N CHEESE$24.00
PEPPERONI, PETOSKEY’S HAT TRICK MAC N CHEESE
CHEESE CURDS$12.00
Crispy breading on the outside with soft, savory melted mozzarella cheese on the inside.
- Marinara Sauce
GREAT MIKE PETOSKEY$25.00
PEPPERONI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, BLACK OLIVE, BELL PEPPER, MUSHROOM, ONION
More about PETOSKEY'S
Fast Fashion image

 

Fast Fashion

730 N 34th st, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fast Fashion Perpetual Stew - 4/Pack$22.00
"Perpetual Stew" DDH IPA.
Brewed with El Dorado, Sabro, Idaho 7, and Freestyle Motueka. 7.2% alc. vol.
Fast Fashion Yesterday's Wine - 4pack$28.00
Yesterday's Wine. Triple Dry Hopped Triple India Pale Ale.
With Freestyle Cascade, Motueka, Nelson, and Phantasm Powder.
10% alc. vol.
Fast Fashion Hot Pizza With Anchovy - 4/pack$22.00
“Hot Pizza With Anchovy” DDH IPA.
With Citra Lupomax, Sabro Lupomax, Mosaic Lupomax, and Segal Ranch Anchovy Hops
7.2% alc. vol.
More about Fast Fashion
Talaricos Fremont image

PIZZA

Talaricos Fremont

456 N 36th St, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni Slice$6.74
Pepperoni, mozzarella & marinara.
Cheese Slice$5.99
Mozzarella & House made marinara. Feel free to add toppings to create your own.
Al Pastor Slice$7.99
Marinated pork, pineapple, red onion, cilantro, mozzarella & marinara. Served with a side of salsa.
More about Talaricos Fremont
Frelard Pizza Company image

PIZZA • SALADS

Frelard Pizza Company

4010 Leary Way NW, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1259 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Large Margherita$27.00
Tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella.
Caesar$12.00
fresh romaine heart, croutons, pecorino, caesar dressing.
Large Build Your Own (Half & Half)$23.00
Choose HALF & HALF of two specialty pies, or create your own masterpiece. One Side is (A) the other is (B). If you do not select a whole pizza topping and select toppings for one side only we will assume the other 1/2 is plain cheese.
More about Frelard Pizza Company
The Masonry image

PIZZA

The Masonry

730 N 34th St, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (614 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$9.00
wood roasted brussels sprouts, maple mustard vinaigrette, ras el hanout, almonds, pine nuts, golden raisins
*contains nuts* vegan
Caesar Salad$10.00
romaine, focaccia crouton, parmesan
Meatballs$15.00
Pure Country Farms pork and dry aged beef meatballs. So tender...a little spicy
More about The Masonry
Big Mario's Pizza - Fremont image

PIZZA • SALADS • GRILL

Big Mario's Pizza - Fremont

4350 Leary Way NW, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1025 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Arugula Salad$6.99
Soda Can$2.00
14" MEDIUM
More about Big Mario's Pizza - Fremont

