Fremont pizza restaurants you'll love

PETOSKEY'S
125 North 36 Street, seattle
|Popular items
|HAT TRICK MAC N CHEESE
|$24.00
PEPPERONI, PETOSKEY’S HAT TRICK MAC N CHEESE
|CHEESE CURDS
|$12.00
Crispy breading on the outside with soft, savory melted mozzarella cheese on the inside.
- Marinara Sauce
|GREAT MIKE PETOSKEY
|$25.00
PEPPERONI, ITALIAN SAUSAGE, BLACK OLIVE, BELL PEPPER, MUSHROOM, ONION
Fast Fashion
730 N 34th st, Seattle
|Popular items
|Fast Fashion Perpetual Stew - 4/Pack
|$22.00
"Perpetual Stew" DDH IPA.
Brewed with El Dorado, Sabro, Idaho 7, and Freestyle Motueka. 7.2% alc. vol.
|Fast Fashion Yesterday's Wine - 4pack
|$28.00
Yesterday's Wine. Triple Dry Hopped Triple India Pale Ale.
With Freestyle Cascade, Motueka, Nelson, and Phantasm Powder.
10% alc. vol.
|Fast Fashion Hot Pizza With Anchovy - 4/pack
|$22.00
“Hot Pizza With Anchovy” DDH IPA.
With Citra Lupomax, Sabro Lupomax, Mosaic Lupomax, and Segal Ranch Anchovy Hops
7.2% alc. vol.
PIZZA
Talaricos Fremont
456 N 36th St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Slice
|$6.74
Pepperoni, mozzarella & marinara.
|Cheese Slice
|$5.99
Mozzarella & House made marinara. Feel free to add toppings to create your own.
|Al Pastor Slice
|$7.99
Marinated pork, pineapple, red onion, cilantro, mozzarella & marinara. Served with a side of salsa.
PIZZA • SALADS
Frelard Pizza Company
4010 Leary Way NW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Large Margherita
|$27.00
Tomato sauce, basil, fresh mozzarella.
|Caesar
|$12.00
fresh romaine heart, croutons, pecorino, caesar dressing.
|Large Build Your Own (Half & Half)
|$23.00
Choose HALF & HALF of two specialty pies, or create your own masterpiece. One Side is (A) the other is (B). If you do not select a whole pizza topping and select toppings for one side only we will assume the other 1/2 is plain cheese.
PIZZA
The Masonry
730 N 34th St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Roasted Brussels Sprouts
|$9.00
wood roasted brussels sprouts, maple mustard vinaigrette, ras el hanout, almonds, pine nuts, golden raisins
*contains nuts* vegan
|Caesar Salad
|$10.00
romaine, focaccia crouton, parmesan
|Meatballs
|$15.00
Pure Country Farms pork and dry aged beef meatballs. So tender...a little spicy