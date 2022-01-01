Bread pudding in Fremont

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PETOSKEY'S image

 

PETOSKEY'S

125 North 36 Street, seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$6.00
More about PETOSKEY'S
Item pic

PIZZA

Talaricos Fremont

456 N 36th St, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rum Bread Pudding$8.99
House made bread pudding stuffed with rum infused custard. Drizzled with a caramel sauce and topped with whipped cream.
More about Talaricos Fremont

