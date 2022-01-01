Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
Fremont
/
Seattle
/
Fremont
/
Chicken Tenders
Fremont restaurants that serve chicken tenders
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
uneeda burger
4302 fremont ave, Seattle
Avg 4.3
(2041 reviews)
Tempura Chicken Breast Strips
$6.00
More about uneeda burger
PETOSKEY'S
125 North 36 Street, seattle
No reviews yet
CHICKEN TENDERS
$12.00
Crispy and breaded chicken tenders.
Choice of Ranch or BBQ
More about PETOSKEY'S
Browse other tasty dishes in Fremont
Salmon
Bison Burgers
Pudding
Bread Pudding
Cake
Cookies
Grilled Chicken
Arugula Salad
More near Fremont to explore
Ballard
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
South Lake Union
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
University District
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Wallingford
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Queen Anne
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Junction
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Central District
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Eastlake
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Phinney Ridge
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Bellingham
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(498 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(499 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston