Egg sandwiches in Fremont

Go
Fremont restaurants
Toast

Fremont restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

The Whale Wins image

TAPAS

The Whale Wins

3506 Stone Way N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1661 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Maple Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
English muffin, steamed egg patty, house made maple sausage, American cheese, chili mayo
Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$10.00
English muffin, steamed egg patty, American cheese, chili mayo
Brown Sugar Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich$13.00
English muffin, steamed egg patty, house cured bacon, American cheese, chili mayo
More about The Whale Wins
PETOSKEY'S image

 

Petoskey's

125 North 36 Street, seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ALL DAY EGG SANDWICH$12.00
2 cage free eggs any style, Black Forest ham, choice of cheese, chipotle mayo
More about Petoskey's

Map

Map

