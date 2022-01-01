Egg sandwiches in Fremont
Fremont restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
The Whale Wins
3506 Stone Way N, Seattle
|Maple Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.00
English muffin, steamed egg patty, house made maple sausage, American cheese, chili mayo
|Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$10.00
English muffin, steamed egg patty, American cheese, chili mayo
|Brown Sugar Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich
|$13.00
English muffin, steamed egg patty, house cured bacon, American cheese, chili mayo