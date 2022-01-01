Grilled chicken in Fremont
Fremont restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about uneeda burger
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
uneeda burger
4302 fremont ave, Seattle
|Grilled Chipotle Chicken Sammy
|$13.50
grilled chicken breast on our traditional bun, topped with: jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced onion, & chiptole mayo.
|Grilled Chicken Sonora Sammy
|$12.50
grilled chicken on our traditional bun, topped with roasted sonora chili salsa, jack cheese, and jicama slaw, and chermoula sauce