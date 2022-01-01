Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Fremont

Go
Fremont restaurants
Toast

Fremont restaurants that serve grilled chicken

uneeda burger image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

uneeda burger

4302 fremont ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (2041 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chipotle Chicken Sammy$13.50
grilled chicken breast on our traditional bun, topped with: jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced onion, & chiptole mayo.
Grilled Chicken Sonora Sammy$12.50
grilled chicken on our traditional bun, topped with roasted sonora chili salsa, jack cheese, and jicama slaw, and chermoula sauce
More about uneeda burger
EL CAMINO image

 

El Camino Fremont

607 N 35th St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1439 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Grilled Chicken$4.00
More about El Camino Fremont

Browse other tasty dishes in Fremont

Caesar Salad

Garlic Bread

Cake

Mac And Cheese

Cookies

Bison Burgers

Kimchi

Arugula Salad

Map

More near Fremont to explore

Ballard

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Queen Anne

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Junction

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Central District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Phinney Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (345 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (516 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (532 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (168 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston