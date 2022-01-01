Greenlake restaurants you'll love

Greenlake restaurants
Toast

Greenlake's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Greenlake restaurants

Rosita's Mexican Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Rosita's Mexican Restaurant

7210 Woodlawn Ave NE, Seattle

Avg 4 (454 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fajitas
Served in a sizzling skillet with bell peppers and onions. House-made guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans, and tortillas on the side.
Tacos Al Pastor$16.50
Marinated pork with chilies and spices served in corn tortillas and topped with onions, cilantro and lime. Served with Spanish rice and whole pinto beans .
Quesadilla Mexicana$11.00
Flour tortilla filled with melted Jack cheese. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.
Retreat image

 

Retreat

6900 E Green Lake Way N, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (807 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Latte
2 shots espresso with milk.
Green Retreat$9.00
Frozen pineapples, mangos, spinach, kale, avocado, lemon juice, and coconut water. Garnished with hemp seeds.
Strawberry Fields$9.00
Frozen strawberries, banana, almond butter, date syrup, and hemp milk. Garnished with hemp seeds.
Greenlake Grill image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Greenlake Grill

7200 E Green Lake Dr N, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (571 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Prime Rib - Friday Only$24.99
10oz slab cut slow roasted prime rib beef. Garlic mashers, fresh veg, focaccia bread and au jus
Mustard Bourbon Meatloaf$16.95
Homemade beef & pork meatloaf, tangy bourbon mustard glaze, fingerling potatoes, seasonal veggies
California Chicken Club$16.95
Chicken breast, avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, chipotle mayo, French baguette, fresh hand cut French fries.
