Greenlake restaurants you'll love
Greenlake's top cuisines
Must-try Greenlake restaurants
More about Rosita's Mexican Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Rosita's Mexican Restaurant
7210 Woodlawn Ave NE, Seattle
|Popular items
|Fajitas
Served in a sizzling skillet with bell peppers and onions. House-made guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, beans, and tortillas on the side.
|Tacos Al Pastor
|$16.50
Marinated pork with chilies and spices served in corn tortillas and topped with onions, cilantro and lime. Served with Spanish rice and whole pinto beans .
|Quesadilla Mexicana
|$11.00
Flour tortilla filled with melted Jack cheese. Served with fresh guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.
More about Retreat
Retreat
6900 E Green Lake Way N, Seattle
|Popular items
|Latte
2 shots espresso with milk.
|Green Retreat
|$9.00
Frozen pineapples, mangos, spinach, kale, avocado, lemon juice, and coconut water. Garnished with hemp seeds.
|Strawberry Fields
|$9.00
Frozen strawberries, banana, almond butter, date syrup, and hemp milk. Garnished with hemp seeds.
More about Greenlake Grill
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Greenlake Grill
7200 E Green Lake Dr N, Seattle
|Popular items
|Prime Rib - Friday Only
|$24.99
10oz slab cut slow roasted prime rib beef. Garlic mashers, fresh veg, focaccia bread and au jus
|Mustard Bourbon Meatloaf
|$16.95
Homemade beef & pork meatloaf, tangy bourbon mustard glaze, fingerling potatoes, seasonal veggies
|California Chicken Club
|$16.95
Chicken breast, avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, chipotle mayo, French baguette, fresh hand cut French fries.