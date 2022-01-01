Industrial District restaurants you'll love

PICK UP AT TAPROOM

Limited Release Brews of the Month! Are you looking to try something out of the norm? Perhaps some Elysian brews you haven't had before or... ehem.. are not your go-to?

HERE IT IS, EVERY MONTH!

Octoberr: 2 OF EACH 375ml bottles

MR. YUK

Sour Ale Brewed With Pumpkin 7.4%

We brewed Mr. Yuk at Airport Way, letting it ferment and then condition for a few years in one of our Italian foeders. Brewed with Pale, Weyermann Munich, unmated wheat and flaked barley. Incidentally bittered with fuggles. With pumpkin in the mash, kettle and fermenter.

RYE BARREL-AGED OLD FASHIONED

Barrel-Aged Pumpkin Ale 13.2%

It's like rye barrel-aged pumpkin pie in a rocks glass. Bittered with Chinook, Mandarin Bavaria, a squeeze of orange juice and a twist of zest to finish. Bitters, maple syrup and pumpkin stirred in. Garnish with a cherry and enjoy!

