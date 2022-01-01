Industrial District bars & lounges you'll love
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Jack's BBQ
3924 Airport Way S, Seattle
Popular items
Mac And Cheese
|$4.50
Texas style Queso dip is our secret ingredient in this 8 oz. three cheese mac... Our most popular side.
1 lbs Pork Ribs
|$15.00
Smoked and dry rubbed with our custom spice blend. One rack (12 ribs) is about 3 lbs.
Double Trouble
|$28.00
Choice of any two meats and two sides! Our most popular!
San Juan Seltzery
2622 NW Market St., Seattle
Popular items
San Juan Bacon Cheeseburger
|$15.00
beef patty, American cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and San Juan secret sauce
Salt & Vinegar Chips
|$7.00
Skin on potato chips with our salt & vinegar seasoning
Oregon Pear On Tap
|$7.00
Relish in the sweet mellow taste of the official state fruit of Oregon. Take in the ripe pear essence as you savor your first sip... absolute juicy perfection!
Georgetown Liquor Company
5501 Airport Way S Ste.B, Seattle
Popular items
REUBEN
|$13.50
House made corned beef seitan, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing topped with sauerkraut on a New York marbled rye.
BLT
|$13.50
House made bacon seitan, romaine lettuce and tomatoes with roasted garlic aioli on a toasted ciabatta roll.
BBQ PULLED PORK
|$13.50
House made BBQ pulled pork soy curls and roasted garlic aioli topped with creamy coleslaw and tangy red onions on a French roll.
Derby
2233 6th ave. S., seattle
Popular items
Derby Burger
|$16.00
lettuce, tomato, house pickle, american cheese, onion marmalade, derby sauce
Dinner for 2
|$45.00
House smoked brisket with:
-BBQ sauce
-mac and cheese
-Beans
-cole slaw
-pickles
-bread
Matt's Bad Ass Bacon
|$13.00
cayenne maple glaze, maldon salt