Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Caesar salad in
Industrial District
/
Seattle
/
Industrial District
/
Caesar Salad
Industrial District restaurants that serve caesar salad
San Juan Seltzery
2622 NW Market St., Seattle
No reviews yet
Caesar Salad
$10.00
More about San Juan Seltzery
Georgetown Liquor Company
5501 Airport Way S Ste.B, Seattle
Avg 4.3
(873 reviews)
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
$14.50
Romaine lettuce with house made Caesar dressing, chicken, croutons and Parmesan cheese. Tossed upon request. Gluten Free w/o the croutons!
More about Georgetown Liquor Company
Browse other tasty dishes in Industrial District
Cobb Salad
Chili
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Chips And Salsa
French Fries
Chicken Sandwiches
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Salad
More near Industrial District to explore
Capitol Hill
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Ballard
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Denny Triangle
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
South Lake Union
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Lower Queen Anne
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Wallingford
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Junction
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Central District
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Phinney Ridge
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Bellingham
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(848 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston